Easy-to-Use Solutions Enhance the Workplace Vibe

Devonshires Solicitors Leeds recently collaborated with Keighley-based audiovisual specialists Universal AV on their relocated offices in the new Aire Park development. This relocation was more than a change of address to the firm, more so a strategic move to support future growth and a smarter, more consistent workspace for staff that reflected who they are, and where the company is going.

Universal AV worked closely with design consultants Bluebottle and fit-out contractor Design Tonic, to replicate the seamless, user-friendly experience of the Devonshires’ London office, while making meaningful improvements for the Leeds team to futureproof the space and add an all-important dash of Yorkshire charm.

“This new space had to be different," Andy Blower, IT operations and infrastructure manager at Devonshires Solicitors, explained. "Staff were promised that the solutions would be easy to use, rooms would be bookable, and video calls would be simple. We also wanted people travelling between offices to feel immediately comfortable with familiar technology and inclusive design, that was essential.”

A big technical challenge undertaken by the project was fitting out a large divisible meeting room. This space was known to have existing acoustic issues and boasted a complex layout, meaning solutions installed needed to be flexible and intuitive, regardless of if the room was being used as one large space or split into smaller rooms.

Through detailed consultations, Universal AV gained insight into both the physical environment and the needs of this room’s users, scoping multiple options to offer the best possible outcome. The result is a stable and flexible AV system, that works no matter the room’s configuration, and a space that is both technically sound and user friendly.

Working seamlessly with the other fit-out teams on site, Universal AV installed YEAlink-based video conferencing systems, allowing for a consistent user experience across all offices, and an intuitive room booking system, GoBright, complete with East Coast seaside town themed room names, bringing a sense of local pride to the project.

“The Universal AV team were amazing, not just saying ‘yes’, but challenging us and giving honest advice to help us make the right decisions," Blower said. The large meeting room, which was initially a worry, turned out to be one of the best spaces in the building.

"We felt out of our depth with AV, but Universal AV made it easy. They were proactive, responsive, and genuinely collaborative. We always felt like we were in safe hands—and now, we’ve got a space that works brilliantly for our team.”