Extron AV Systems Empower Seamless Learning and Energy Efficiency

Extron AV technology helped shape the success of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia’s (Unimore) new fourth hub, Quarto Polo, located in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Developed as part of a broader revitalization of Innovation Park, the facility includes nine classrooms, two laboratories, and an auditorium, supporting over 1,700 students and staff. With Extron’s scalable AV infrastructure and energy-efficient solutions, the university is well-positioned to deliver reliable, future-ready learning experiences while advancing its sustainability goals.

"Our experience in the industry has taught us that system reliability is the main value a customer expects from us," said Enzo Trovato, sales director of AV integration firm Decima 1948. "The reliability of Extron products ensures we meet this expectation every time."

The Quarto Polo required an AV infrastructure that would enhance teaching while being straightforward for faculty and students to operate. Standardization across classrooms and other learning spaces was a critical objective to ensure a consistent user experience and simplify technical support. The system also needed to offer dependable performance, minimizing the risk of disruptions—critical in both academic lectures and large-scale presentations in the auditorium, where reliability is paramount.

“When setting up new departments, our main goal is to standardize the technologies as much as possible,” says Anna Gelli, Architect at Unimore. “Our classrooms must be user-friendly, technologically advanced, reduce energy consumption, and guarantee maximum reliability over time.”

In addition to meeting high performance standards, the university wanted to include technology for minimizing energy usage. Sustainability was a core priority. The institution was aiming to reduce power consumption through real-time monitoring and automated control. Furthermore, the compressed installation timeline presented logistical challenges: Decima 1948 had only six weeks to install AV systems across eleven rooms and the main auditorium without disrupting the academic calendar.

The installation of a wide range of Extron technology has transformed the Quarto Polo into a high-performing, energy-efficient academic environment. Using the IPL EXP PDU4H Control System Power Expansion Interface and GlobalViewer Enterprise software, administrators gained precise control over power usage. These tools not only facilitate real-time monitoring but also help to uncover opportunities for deeper energy savings than originally anticipated, helping Unimore meet its sustainability objectives.

Cavea Engineering, the consulting firm, commended Extron’s dedicated support and comprehensive training, emphasizing the value of their contribution to the project overall. “We believe Extron is the perfect partner," said Cavea’s Marco Trame. “Their continuous assistance throughout the design and deployment phases guarantees project success.”

With Extron’s scalable AV infrastructure in place, the Quarto Polo is well-prepared for future growth. As Unimore continues to expand its academic offerings, the modular AV design ensures that the technology will evolve to meet new demands, maintaining the university's leadership in innovation and education.