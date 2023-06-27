Yealink Joins the National Systems Contractors Association

Yealink has joined the National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA). This strategic partnership aims to strengthen the integration of its communication technologies and promote best practices within the industry.

By becoming a member of NSCA, Yealink solidifies its commitment to delivering innovative and reliable solutions to businesses while contributing to the overall advancement of the industry. "We are pleased and honored to join NSCA as one of its esteemed members," said Rowena Fan, vice president of the Yealink global channel. "This partnership allows us to collaborate with like-minded professionals and further drive the development of unified communication solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses."

In addition to the membership announcement, Yealink looks forward to attending the NSCA's upcoming event, the Pivot to Profit event in October. As one of the exhibitors, Yealink hopes to engage with and learn from the diverse members of the association, fostering valuable connections and exchanging insights to enhance industry knowledge and practices.

Through its collaboration with NSCA, Yealink aims to drive the adoption of unified communication solutions and empower businesses with advanced communication technologies. By leveraging NSCA's expertise and industry connections, Yealink will enhance its ability to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various sectors.