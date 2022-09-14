DTEN Hires New General Manager, North America Channel Sales and LATAM

DTEN welcomes David Angel as general manager, North America Channel Sales and LATAM. In this expanded role, Angel will be responsible for growing and nurturing channel partnerships, plus building strong and productive relationships throughout the Americas.

“David Angel brings deep industry knowledge and proven expertise to his new role at DTEN,” said Wei Liu, the company’s founder and CEO. “His extensive professional experience will help meet the evolving needs of our partners, as he leads and mentors our professional channel team in both North America and Latin America.”

David Angel (Image credit: DTEN)

Angel will lead DTEN channel programs and operations strategies in the Americas, defining program objectives, managing actionable plans, and guiding execution. Additionally, he will contribute to new initiatives to further enhance communications and promote DTEN solutions within the channel. Areas of special focus: identifying new resellers and increasing DTEN’s footprint in Canada.

“DTEN is a true innovator, from intuitive, hybrid collaboration solutions to a fresh, authentic approach to working within the channel,” Angel noted. “I’m excited to join the company as we continue to develop top-class solutions, build new partnerships, and serve more customers.”

Prior to joining DTEN, Angel spent more than 25 years at Poly and Plantronics, in ever-progressive channel, sales, and partnership roles. Most recently he served as senior director, Americas channel sales, where he managed the region’s teams, extended partner networks and associated incentive programs, and consistently grew sales year-over-year.