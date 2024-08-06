Adele to Enter Guinness Book of World Records with Largest Outdoor Video Wall

By
( )
published

Adele Arena immerses fans in the Grammy-winning artists' songs.

Adele signing to concertgoers on a massive video wall.
(Image credit: Front Of Stage | YouTube)

Adele kicked off a 10-show run in Munich, Germany last week in what is believed to be record-breaking fashion. At a stadium that was custom made for her shows—aptly called Adele Arena—75,000 Adele fanatics pack in to see the Grammy-award-winning songstress from August 2-31.

It's not simply the number of fans or the venue that leaves concertgoers in awe. It is the massive video wall—measuring over 720x65 feet (220x20 meters)—which is believed to be the Guinness World Record for world's largest outdoor video wall. The Invidis website added some important context from Fast Company to put the size of this massive video wall into perspective.

[Vegas Sphere: Here's Everything We Know, One Year In]

  • Kanye West performed on his Yeezus tour in front of an 59-foot (18-meter) screen.
  • Beyoncé toured with an 59x59-foot (18x18-meter) LED cube.
  • Taylor Swift’s Eras tour travels with a 111.5-foot (34-meter)-wide background LED screen.

Adele's video wall is not even in the same universe, ginormously larger than the previous video walls that left their imprint on the live-music AV world. Well, try to provide more information as we learn it, but until then, check out some of the footage from the musical icon's concerts below.

Wayne Cavadi
Wayne Cavadi
Senior Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.