Adele to Enter Guinness Book of World Records with Largest Outdoor Video Wall

Adele kicked off a 10-show run in Munich, Germany last week in what is believed to be record-breaking fashion. At a stadium that was custom made for her shows—aptly called Adele Arena—75,000 Adele fanatics pack in to see the Grammy-award-winning songstress from August 2-31.

It's not simply the number of fans or the venue that leaves concertgoers in awe. It is the massive video wall—measuring over 720x65 feet (220x20 meters)—which is believed to be the Guinness World Record for world's largest outdoor video wall. The Invidis website added some important context from Fast Company to put the size of this massive video wall into perspective.

[Vegas Sphere: Here's Everything We Know, One Year In]

Kanye West performed on his Yeezus tour in front of an 59-foot (18-meter) screen.

Beyoncé toured with an 59x59-foot (18x18-meter) LED cube.

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour travels with a 111.5-foot (34-meter)-wide background LED screen.

Adele's video wall is not even in the same universe, ginormously larger than the previous video walls that left their imprint on the live-music AV world. Well, try to provide more information as we learn it, but until then, check out some of the footage from the musical icon's concerts below.