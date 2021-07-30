Design + Connection Tours Return to CEDIA Expo 2021

The Design + Connections Tour series, which brings together technology integrators and design professionals, is returning to the CEDIA Expo show floor this year.

Two tours will take place on Thursday, Sept. 2: one in the morning, one in the afternoon. The designers, architects, and construction engineers in the tour groups will be led by a technology integrator to select exhibitor booths. Ten exhibitors will be chosen for each tour: nine selected by the technology integrator tour guides and one allocated to Control4 and Snap One, the title sponsor of the two tours.

The aim of the tours is to foster mutually beneficial relationships between design and construction professionals and integrators, and to provide an efficient way for CEDIA Expo attendees to learn about the newest smart product innovations.

“The Design + Connection Tour will create a learning opportunity for designers, builders, and architects to gather knowledge from integrators, the connected technology experts,” said Jason McGraw, group vice president, CEDIA Expo and KBIS. “Integrator, designer, and builder relationships are vital in order to achieve the modern customer’s goals: a beautifully designed and constructed space with seamless connected technology integration.”

During the complimentary lunch between the two tours, KBB executive editor Chelsie Butler will host a brief Q&A to encourage discussion between design and construction pros and technology integrators. Design + Connection tour participants will also be invited to attend the private Control4 party and will be eligible to win a Control4 Smart Home Starter Kit.

“Control4 and Snap One are thrilled to be back in-person at CEDIA as the title sponsor for the CEDIA Design Tours,” said Danielle Karr, director of marketing, Control4 and Snap One. “Especially over this last year, wellness in the home has become top of mind for many homeowners and professionals in the design-build community, and we think that these intersectional whole-home technology conversations, like the ones happening on the CEDIA Expo tours, are key to achieving this vision of a helpful home.”

[ In recent news, SnapAV rebranded as Snap One in June, and earlier this week Snap One announced pricing for its forthcoming IPO.]

Architects/designers/builders who would like to join the morning or afternoon tour should contact Lexi Miller by Aug. 11.

