CEDIA 2021 Registration Now Open

CEDIA Expo is set to return to Indianapolis in September 2021. Event organizers plan to bring over 10,000 home technology design and construction attendees together with 300-plus exhibitors at one of the first 2021 in-person events supporting the technology sector.

“We’re all eager to connect again on a human level and get back to face-to-face events as we celebrate everything we value as a community together again,” said Jason McGraw, Emerald Group vice president, CEDIA Expo and KBIS.

[Stay engaged with the latest CEDIA news at residentialsystems.com]

CEDIA Expo say it is committed to making both new and established attendees and exhibitors feel connected and engaged by creating fresh programming, show floor activations, education, and training events in a safe, comfortable environment.

New exhibiting brands include Environmental Lights, Hisense, Datum Project Processing, and Crestron, which is returning to the main show floor.

"We have been thrown into this global experiment," said Crestron EVP, global marketing Brad Hintze. "We've had to innovate as a company, but so have our customers and partners throughout this year. It's been an amazing experience and we’re excited to be back at CEDIA Expo to share our newest innovations and insights."

Registration opens today, June 9, for CEDIA Expo 2021; click here for registration details and pricing.

Click here for more info on CEDIA Expo's health and safety plan.