CEDIA Expands Education Initiatives at 2021 Expo

CEDIA Expo is set to kick off the CEDIA Education Conference on August 31, 2021, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN, with a plethora of education options for integrators.

CEDIA will expand on its education initiatives at the CEDIA Expo and Conference by offering a wide range of education topics and customizable education planning for integrators to take their career to the next level. This year’s All Access CEDIA Training Pass opens the doors to over 100 courses, with subject matter ranging from the highly technical to the business-oriented, and learning opportunities geared for those new to the industry as well as seasoned pros, and everyone in-between.

“CEDIA Education is a cornerstone of CEDIA Expo and we’re proud that CEDIA is bringing forward a robust slate of educational opportunities that meet learners where they are and help them elevate their skill set,” said CEDIA Expo VP Jason McGraw. “The conference programming was curated by the CEDIA education team with input from key CEDIA volunteers. The CEDIA education team has extensive experience in the adult education field—with nearly 80 years of experience between all of them. The education conference is vital to keeping the show relevant and valuable in our rapidly changing industry landscape, we’re excited to see how attendees respond to these new offerings.”

In addition to the in-person conference, CEDIA is committed to providing Professional Development opportunities for those unable to attend. Over 50 classes will be available on-demand from August 31 to September 30, 2021, which will include select highlighted classes recorded from the in-person conference.

CEDIA Certification will be offering testing onsite in Indianapolis on September 1-2, 2021.

“CEDIA Education at CEDIA Expo will showcase a powerful array of learning and professional growth offerings for integrators and our friends in allied trades. The opportunity to enhance your skills while building a bigger network and taking in the latest and greatest technology couldn’t come at a better time,” added CEDIA senior vice president of education and training Samantha Ventura. “The rigorously-vetted, industry-crafted courses will challenge learners at all levels to boost their skillset by featuring a wide range of topics for both technical and business growth. We’re thrilled to have our industry partners return to business together and confident our lineup of courses will deliver value toward whatever your learning objectives may be.”

For more information, attendees can browse the online session schedule and sort by session track, session type, and day.

Click here to register for CEDIA Expo 2021.