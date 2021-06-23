CEDIA Expo 2021 Launches Innovation Hub

CEDIA Expo is set to launch an all-new programming venue on the show floor September 1-3, 2021, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Called the Innovation Hub, this is the newest show program where case studies revealing new and innovative solutions are showcased.

The Innovation Hub will present more than 25 sessions over three days. Three different hosts will kick off the daily programming, including reviewing data from CEPro's “Deep Dive” research on cross-over/“resimercial” shifts. While panel discussions on major topics in the industry will take place on the Smart Stage, the Innovation Hub offers the opportunity for a different take from brands that have had success penetrating new market segments.

The Innovation Hub at CEDIA Expo 2021 will be hosted by Charles Warner, CEO, Innovative Properties Worldwide; Ed Wenck, content director, CEDIA Association; and Robb Stott, corporate communications manager, Nationwide Marketing Group.



In addition, the IMCCA will assist CEDIA Expo with the development, organization, and moderation of content session discussions on unified communications and work-from-home topics.

To learn more about participating, contact askus@cediaexpo.com.