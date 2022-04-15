ClearOne Appoints Sound Marketing West, Strengthens Representation of Portfolio

Strengthening the representation of its entire product portfolio of Pro audio, conferencing, video collaboration, and AV networking solutions across a range of vertical markets, ClearOne announced the appointment of Sound Marketing West to serve as its newest manufacturer representative in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The appointment is effective immediately, according to ClearOne president and CEO Zee Hakimoglu.

“Sound Marketing West has the sales professionals, channel experience, product knowledge, training and support resources to expertly represent our entire product portfolio to all of the resellers and distributors they serve,” Hakimoglu said. “Their consultative approach to serving their customers with the right solutions for channel-specific applications will drive business growth of all our products across all target markets. We’re thrilled to partner with Gary [Lee, president, Sound Marketing West] and his team for this important set of states.”

“The successful manufacturer’s rep understands how to apply the right product solutions to specific customer needs in each vertical market, and ClearOne is unique in its ability to deliver a complete range of award-winning Pro AV, Conferencing, Video Collaboration, and AV Networking solutions for nearly every possible application," Sound Marketing West president Gary Lee explained. "We are excited to add this market leader to the companies we represent, and we look forward to working closely with the entire ClearOne sales team to take their product line to more customers than ever before in the states we serve.”