Campus Takeovers give students a tour into ‘real’ college life (University Business)

"High schools students who want to see colleges and universities up close must largely view them through a set of scripted virtual tours. But what if they could get a glimpse of campus from an insider, someone who could give them the straight dirt – key pieces of not-so-filtered information?"—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For virtual tours that are more connected to the student experience, the NSHSS have embraced "campus takeovers". In these less formal takes, current students share their insider perspective to paint a clear picture of life on campus.