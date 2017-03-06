Almo Professional A/V Announces Almo Hospitality Division

Almo Professional A/V announced its new Almo Hospitality Division. The new division provides a customized combination of expertise, products, services and support for the hotel and lodging industry.



The Almo Hospitality Division enables integrators and resellers serving the hospitality market to equip every major area of a hotel, ranging from guest rooms and common areas with comprehensive AV to restaurants, bars, ballrooms and meeting rooms.

According to STR, the U.S. hotel industry is projected to experience continued demand growth through 2017, which has outpaced supply growth each year dating back to 2010.

“In line with the data, Almo has achieved dramatic growth in the hospitality market segment in the last several years,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “We’ve assembled a group of seasoned internal and outsourced hospitality experts from which we create customized teams based on the project requirements of our hotelier suppliers and integrators. The new division offers distinct offerings such as design and technical support, logistics and revenue-generating services. And in addition to Almo Pro A/V’s hospitality product portfolio, we are also able to leverage products from Almo Corporation’s Appliance and Electronics divisions so that all areas of the hotel are covered.”

The Almo Hospitality Division is hosting a conference for hospitality resellers and integrators in conjunction with the Almo E4 AV Tour. It will take place in Chicago on March 21 and in San Jose on April 18. The conference features a keynote session on the future of smart buildings and hotels, plus a full day of hospitality-dedicated sessions led by Samsung, Steven’s Digital, Comcast Business Solutions, TeleAdapt, Kube Systems and more.

Almo is also hosting several free hospitality-themed webinars, focusing on topics such as hospitality charging trends, the secret weapon to winning larger hospitality projects, creating a positive guest experience, hotel TV streaming, commercial or consumer vs. hospitality displays and more.