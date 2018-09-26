Almo Pro A/V, Mimo Monitors Enter Distribution Partnership

Almo Professional A/V has entered a distribution partnership with Mimo Monitors, manufacturer of small touchscreen monitors, displays and tablets. As part of the new relationship, Mimo Monitors has joined the Almo E4 AV Tour, which heads to Nashville on October 25 and 26.

According to Brian Rhatigan, director of business development for Almo Professional A/V, “As the first Pro AV distributor for Mimo Monitors, we look forward to showing our partners how these products are intuitive and easy to incorporate into essentially any digital signage, huddle space or conference room installation.“ He continued, “Having Mimo Monitors on the E4 AV Tour gives so many of our attending partners the ability to learn more about the company and to see the products in live demonstrations.”

“Almo is a well-respected commercial AV distributor and this distribution relationship gives resellers and integrators greatly expanded access to our small touchscreen niche products,” said Mike Campagna, chief marketing officer for Mimo Monitors. “Participating in the E4 AV Tour is a highly efficient and effective way to get our products in front of the resellers and integrators who buy from Almo. Our products are sleek, intuitive and easy-to-use so we wanted to give attendees the opportunity to see them first-hand.”

During the fall E4 tour, Mimo Monitors will showcase its new 10.1-inch Vue P-Cap Tour open frame display with BrightSign Built-In. This open frame display provides a fully encompassing, all-in-one digital signage solution that harnesses the power of the Mimo Vue technology and integrates the BrightSign platform.