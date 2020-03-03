AJA Video Systems Withdrawing from NAB 2020

In an "abundance of caution," AJA Video Systems is withdrawing from the NAB 2020 show in Las Vegas due to the risks from the Coronavirus.

"While we will miss gathering with our friends and colleagues from around the world, AJA remains fully committed to transitioning all of our planned NAB events (product announcements and demos, channel partner meeting, and press conference) to web-based video conferences. We have exciting product news to share, and we look forward to bringing those products to market as planned," the company said in a statement.



According to the company, AJA is a community-based company with a majority of its staff, product development, and manufacturing located in Grass Valley, CA, and, in light of the risks presented by Covid-19, having a physical presence at NAB posed "too great of a risk."

