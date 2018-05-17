AdMobilize to Showcase AI, Audience and Crowd Analytics Solutions at InfoComm 2018

AdMobilize will showcase artificial intelligence (AI), audience analytics, and crowd analytics solutions at InfoComm 2018 in Booth N3536.

According to AdMobilize co-founder and CEO Rodolfo Saccoman, InfoComm 2018 will demonstrate just how far its analytics and measurement platforms have come over the last year in becoming the standard for the growing and expanding digital signage industry. The company will showcase the power and reach of its international partnerships with commercial AV and DOOH advertising market leaders that include Signagelive (UK), avt (Australia), Ayuda Media Systems (Canada), PersonifAI (Lithuania), Invian (Peru), MediaEdge (Japan), UBI Communications (Canada), Grupo EDM (Mexico), SmartLink Systems (USA), NanoLumens (USA), and, most recently, IAdea (USA).

“Integrators now understand that the era of robust, reliable, easy-to-install and maintain audience and crowd analytics is at hand and this era promises to make channel-specific visualization solutions much more effective customer engagement solutions,” Saccoman said.

According to Saccoman, the AdMobilize Crowd Analytics solution empowers customers to anonymously quantify any space anywhere by utilizing customized audience measurement, report aggregation, and audience triggers in distinct environments like retail, shopping malls, college campuses, airports, other transportation centers, arenas, as well as in outdoor public spaces. The solution is compatible with major IP/security camera systems, and enables clients to leverage the company’s proprietary computer vision technology to analyze any space to quantify people using a variety of disciplines. The solution’s dashboard metrics include person count, real-time area volume, zone counting (in/out), session time, and heat mapping. Data can be viewed either in real-time or in aggregate.

Customers have the option of working with two versions of the solution. AdMobilize Crowd Edge is a hardware kit combined with a camera that runs all of the included AI software on the processing unit, providing accurate real-time data capture capability within a small form factor device. The AdMobilize Crowd Cloud option enables customers to simply connect Crowd Analytics to an IP camera to acquire the same metric information. Areas and zones can be set up from the dashboard using the camera’s video stream.

The AdMobilize Audience Analytics solution can track real-time ad performance and customer engagement; segment campaigns and content by hour and site; target content by both audience demographic and emotion; and optimize store traffic flow. All captured analytics are fed to a cloud-based dashboard (real-time in less than 15 milliseconds) or API that allows end-users to assess results and performance, identify trends, and make any necessary adjustments to the displayed content.

“AdMobilize continues to bridge the gap between the digital revolution and disruptive computer vision analytics, ultimately infusing machine learning into formerly ‘unintelligent’ physical assets,” Saccoman explained. “Our turnkey technology allows integrators to activate their digital signage solutions and physical-world installations into sophisticated audience measurement devices and environments enabled with interactivity and dynamic triggering. Our growing portfolio of partners reflects the new reality that every vertical market can benefit from AI-enabled digital signage displays. We look forward to demonstrating the remarkable capabilities of our solutions to InfoComm show attendees.”