5 New KILOVIEW Products to Know That Boost IP Transition

KILOVIEW (opens in new tab) is heading to IBC2022 with several new products September 9-12 at the Amsterdam RAI. The company is expanding its growing ecosystem of powerful IP-based video transmission solutions with a portfolio of new technologies designed to meet the requirement for IP-capable products throughout the industry.

“We are hugely excited to be exhibiting at what is the first IBC for three years,” comments Judy Zuo, KILOVIEW vice president and head of sales and marketing. “Since the show was last held the progress made in the transition to IP production and workflows throughout the industry has been immense. We are proud to be playing a role in that movement with new products that enable the swift and secure establishment of IP ecosystems at all levels of the media and entertainment industry.”

(Image credit: KILOVIEW)

Launched in July, the new N50 (opens in new tab) is the latest in KILOVIEW’s powerful range of high-quality, low-latency NDI converters. A powerful 12G-SDI bi-directional converter for both SDI to NDI and NDI to SDI, the N50 supports the direct transmission of USB to NDI signals by integrating both NDI and NDI|HX (including NDI|HX3) into one converter.

Following the great success of the NDI CORE (Control, Organize, Route and Everything) and NDI Recorder products, user feedback has led the company to develop hardware versions of both products.

CUBE X1 is an embedded device focusing on NDI multiplexed distribution. The device is the light-weight version of the NDI CORE MAX, equipped with dual 10GbE NICs, which can reach 16 channels of 1080p60 resolution NDI source inputs and 32 channels of 1080p60 resolution NDI source outputs simultaneously. A built-in LCD screen allows users to check the real-time network, storage space, and CPU status of the device at any time.

(Image credit: KILOVIEW)

Highlights include:

Seamless NDI Switching

I/O or Crosspoint Control Panel

Up to16x Sources input and 32x Sources output simultaneously

Real Display with Multiview and playlist

Realtime system status display

Role and permission management

Turnkey solution, plug and play with high reliability

There is also a new hardware version of the NDI Recorder (opens in new tab) software, CUBE R1. The CUBE R1 offers up to 4Kp60 preview and recording; up to 9 CH video preview and recording in synchronized status; 1/4/9 multiview; NTP server support for video sources for time synchronization; Realtime display status of storage, CPU, RAM, temperature and bitrate; and is a genuine plug-and-play solution.

The new KILOVIEW LinkDeck Series is a professional central console that offers the ability to manage the remote control of NDI Multiview Player, NDI CORE, Intercom System and other software systems, as well as the remote management of all KILOVIEW products. It supports various workflows including multiscreen monitoring, live video production, control and camera switching, and NDI terminal remote control.

(Image credit: KILOVIEW)

Main features include:

Control Center: All functions for streaming, recording, overlay, switching, PTZ control, and more.

All functions for streaming, recording, overlay, switching, PTZ control, and more. Intelligent panel: Self-defined to control NDI Multiview, NDI CORE, KIS systems, and more.

Self-defined to control NDI Multiview, NDI CORE, KIS systems, and more. Modular design based on free combination with PanelDeck and other kits

PoE support

Finally, the D350 4K H.265 Video Decoder is a pro-level multiple decoding device that supports resolutions up to 4Kp30 and can decode up to 9 channels of 1080p60 video streams simultaneously with full support for NDI HX and NDI High Bandwidth. Equipped with a 0.9-inch LCD screen, the D350 can display the network rate and bandwidth occupation of the device in real time.