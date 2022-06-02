KILOVIEW Heads to InfoComm 2022, N60 NDI Convertor on Display

The 4K UHD converter is designed to simplify and streamline workflows in any IP-based video transmission environment.

KILOVIEW, (opens in new tab) a leading provider of IP video transmission solutions, will present the N60, a powerful 4K UHD bi-directional converter for both HDMI-to-NDI and NDI-to-HDMI, at InfoComm in Las Vegas June 8-10, 2022. Following a successful launch at NAB 2022, KILOVIEW aims to further expand its presence in the ever-important U.S. market by exhibiting the N60 at the premier U.S.-based show for AV products. 

The N60 uniquely integrates both NDI high-bandwidth and NDI|HX into one converter and is the industry’s first converter to directly support USB to NDI signal conversion. This all-in-one technology is designed to simplify and streamline workflows in any professional IP-based video transmission environment including broadcast, news gathering, sports, concerts, medical imaging, and live event while maintaining superior performance. 

Features of the N60 include:

  • NDI and NDI|HX: Both protocols supported with encoding and decoding functionality combined all in one small form factor
  • Better color performance: Up to YCbCr 4:2:2 and 10bits color depth
  • High quality and low latency: 4K video bi-directional transmission with failsafe HDMI input and output when every millisecond counts.
  • Built-in IPS LCD screen: Quick, smart and clear presentation of all vital parameters for intuitive live direction
  • Scroll wheel: Customize user settings and/or switch and control all video sources with ultimate ease
  • Bring 4K USB video into NDI: For customers using USB 4K camera sources, the N60 simply connects to the USB video and transmits it to a 4K NDI source opening up even more possibilities in your NDI production environment.

"KILOVIEW is thrilled to be showcasing the N60 on the US Broadcast Distribution booth #N1970 at InfoComm, and to have the chance to meet with existing US customers and new clients alike. We do invite you to visit us for a N60 product demo and to learn more about how our solutions might help your business,” commented Judy Zuo, the vice president and head of sales and marketing. 

