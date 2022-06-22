KILOVIEW Launches the NDI Recorder: Facts, Features, and What to Know

KILOVIEW (opens in new tab) is expanding its family of Network Device Interface (NDI)-compliant solutions with the introduction of its new NDI Recorder. The launch of the NDI Recorder is the latest milestone in KILOVIEW’s ongoing development of AV-over-IP workflow technologies.

The new NDI Recorder—designed to give content owners and those in Pro AV an end-to-end resource for hosting, conducting, and managing remote production and live streaming applications—is an independent recording system. It enables video archiving and backup, ensuring all NDI sources are recorded separately and maintained in synchronization with other data. The recorder can support up to 20 channels of NDI sources in any resolution or format.

[KILOVIEW Simplifies IP-Based Video Transmission with the N60 NDI Convertor] (opens in new tab)

“Online content and remote production have proven to be effective and efficient methods for distributing content, reaching new audiences and creating high-quality immersive web-based experiences,” said Judy Zuo, vice president and head of sales and marketing at KILOVIEW. “As more organizations adapt their production workflows to online environments, it’s more important than ever to develop families of products that ‘talk’ to each other to make the end-to-end production chain as plug-and-play as possible. That’s the concept behind our entire line of NDI solutions.”

(Image credit: KILOVIEW)

Understanding the KILOVIEW NDI ecosystem

KILOVIEW first entered the NDI market in 2020 with its MultiView Player, a multiscreen playback software capable of handling an unlimited number of NDI streams with up 16 streams displayed in a single multi-view window layout. Since then, KILOVIEW has expanded its NDI ecosystem to include H.264/HEVC encoders/decoders, control panels, Media Gateway, NDI converters, KILOLINK Server and the new NDI Recorder.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2021] (opens in new tab)

All KILOVIEW technologies are based on an “Any In, Any Out, Anywhere” concept, with the ability to support any type of video input from baseband SDI or HDMI signals, HD, 4K or IP content. The company’s ecosystem provides users with the appropriate hardware or software solution to output IP streams in different protocols, including SRT, RTSP, RTMP, HLS, RTP, TS-UDP, NDI|HX via H.264/H.265 or NDI, or baseband SDI or HDMI.

(Image credit: KILOVIEW)

The foundation of the KILOVIEW ecosystem is the NDI CORE system, which stands for “Control,” “Organize,” “Route” and “Everything.” With any or all of the KILOVIEW devices, users can manage up to thousands of signal sources with smooth and seamless switching.

The KILOLINK Server, the NDI CORE, the KILOVIEW Intercom Server and the Multiview Server, combined with the NDI Recorder, can provide a total solution for IP-based video transmission, and serve customers in broadcast, education, enterprise, house of worship or sports, looking for cost-effective solutions for their live streaming and remote production needs.