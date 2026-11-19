Summary:

Covering an in-the-round stage inside the 80,000-to-100,000-seat AT&T Stadium required Thunder Productions to deploy a unified ecosystem of 216 JBL Professional speakers—specifically 72 VTX V25-II-CS, 72 VTX A12, and 24 VTX A8 line arrays paired with 48 VTX S28 subwoofers—to deliver clear spoken word and live music in every direction.

Facing a tight load-in window with almost no time for on-site tuning, engineers relied heavily on JBL Venue Synthesis software before ever stepping foot in the stadium.

To handle extended stadium cable runs under mission-critical conditions, the rig was powered by Crown amplifiers. The drive package also featured built-in failover protection, running primary digital AES signal distribution backed up by a parallel analog path to guarantee zero audio dropouts.

(Image credit: JBL Professional)

Delivering concert-grade audio to every seat in an 80,000-to-100,000-capacity venue is demanding enough with a traditional end-stage setup, but placing the stage dead center at AT&T Stadium multiplies the acoustic complexity. For the ACCESS worship event hosted by 2819 Church, Dallas-based Wired Productions partnered with Thunder Productions to engineer a 360-degree sound reinforcement system capable of carrying nuanced spoken word and dynamic live music across the massive expanse. Facing a tightly compressed load-in window that left virtually no margin for extensive on-site tuning, the audio team relied on predictive acoustic modeling, high-output line arrays, robust amplification, and fail-safe signal routing built around a unified JBL Professional ecosystem.

[SCN Installation Showcase 2026]

Because physical installation time inside the stadium was severely limited, the system’s acoustic success was largely determined before a single road case rolled off the truck. Thunder Productions utilized JBL Venue Synthesis software to build a comprehensive digital model of the stadium environment, allowing engineers to map out loudspeaker placement, rigging points, power distribution, and signal infrastructure in advance. By simulating the acoustic coverage of the entire arena beforehand, the team was able to verify predicted performance and fine-tune array angles off-site. When the crew finally entered the building alongside multiple competing production departments, that pre-engineered blueprint translated directly into the physical hang, eliminating guesswork during the narrow setup window.

(Image credit: JBL Professional)

To achieve seamless 360-degree coverage without dead zones or intelligibility loss, Thunder deployed a multi-tiered JBL Professional VTX loudspeaker architecture totaling 216 enclosures. The primary high-output reinforcement relied on 72 VTX V25-II-CS and 72 VTX A12 line array loudspeakers, complemented by 24 compact VTX A8 line arrays to fill out specific coverage zones within the circular layout. Mixing three distinct loudspeaker models within the same VTX family gave engineers the flexibility to match different output capabilities and enclosure dispersion characteristics to the stadium’s steep upper decks and lower bowls while maintaining a consistent tonal signature across every listening zone. Anchoring the low end for the live musical programming were 48 JBL Professional VTX S28 subwoofers, delivering the headroom and low-frequency extension required to fill the cavernous space without muddying vocal clarity.

Powering an array of that magnitude across the long cable runs inherent to a professional football stadium requires rock-solid amplification and bulletproof signal integrity. Thunder drove the entire VTX rig with Crown amplifiers, chosen for their ability to sustain high power delivery over extended distances while maintaining tight control over the transducers. Behind the scenes, the system’s drive package was engineered for mission-critical reliability, utilizing primary digital AES signal distribution paired with a simultaneous analog backup path to provide complete audio redundancy in the event of a digital drop.

“It's a stadium, it's large, and it's an event that requires a solid solution with predictable results and a short load-in time,” said Gregory Snyder, SVP of sales and engineering at Thunder Productions. “You need spoken word and music to be clear in every seat in the house. That's when Thunder knows to choose a JBL solution.”

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(Image credit: JBL Professional)

Ultimately, the deployment demonstrated how modern predictive software and modular line array design can tame even the most unforgiving architectural acoustics on a tight clock. Supported on-site by Thunder’s engineering crew and HARMAN Professional’s technical support team, the integrated VTX and Crown rig transformed a venue built for football into a cohesive, high-fidelity listening environment—proving that with precise pre-production modeling and redundant signal architecture, a 360-degree stadium system can deliver studio-level clarity to tens of thousands of listeners simultaneously.