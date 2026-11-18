ISE 2027 will kick off a busy year of trade shows for the Pro AV industry. And the Best of Show at ISE 2027 awards provide your opportunity to start your travel schedule with a win.

Presented by 10 of Future B2B's leading industry brands—including AV Technology, Digital Signage, Systems Contractor News, and Workplace AI—the annual Best of Show awards program will recognize innovations exhibited on the show floor in Barcelona next month.

Every nominated product will receive a social nominee graphic and an award nominee badge to promote their award entry. Promotional coverage for winners will be published by participating brands. Winners will also receive a suite of marketing assets to promote winning nomination(s), including a fully-licensed winner's badge, social graphic, and template press release. Plus, winners will receive a crystal-glass trophy at the show.

Exhibitors can submit one or multiple products for consideration by one or more publications. There is no entry limit, but each entry requires a separate entry form and fee. Deadline is Friday, January 15, 2027.

For a complete list of categories, as well as more information and entry requirements, please visit the official website here.