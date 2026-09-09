How Biamp Helped Turn a Casino Into a House of Worship

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Integrator Arrow+Jay partnered with Biamp to convert an unopened, 38,000-square-foot casino into an 800-seat sanctuary for River Valley Church.

Using Biamp’s VenuePolar plugin for EASE Focus 3 software, designers were able to model and customize asymmetric coverage patterns and FIRmaker steering algorithms prior to installation.

The resulting system delivers high speech intelligibility, even coverage, and complete feedback prevention to every seat in the house without disrupting the visual aesthetics of the sanctuary.

(Image credit: Biamp)

Biamp recently enabled River Valley Church to successfully transform an unopened 38,000-square-foot casino in Grants Pass, OR into an 800-seat worship facility. Working closely with the Biamp design team, systems integration firm Arrow+Jay deployed Community loudspeakers with Biamp VenuePolar technology within the Ease Focus 3 software to overcome significant acoustic challenges and deliver exceptional sound quality throughout the expansive sanctuary.

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Brian Engle, systems designer, Arrow+Jay, noted that the combination of reflective surfaces and architectural constraints were a challenge, and that the church needed precise control over every aspect of the sound field. "VenuePolar technology gave us the tools to model, predict, and optimize the system before installation, ensuring we could deliver pristine audio quality while preserving the visual aesthetics the church required," he explained.

(Image credit: Biamp)

The conversion project presented unique obstacles, including extensive glass surfaces, highly reflective materials, limited mounting height, and critical sightlines that restricted loudspeaker placement options.

At the heart of the system are four Community LVH-906/APB and two LVH-909/APB steerable venue horns, strategically positioned to provide comprehensive coverage across the sanctuary. These advanced loudspeakers leverage Biamp proprietary steerable array technology to deliver focused, uniform sound distribution throughout the worship space. The system is complemented by Community IP8-1122/66B and IC6-1082/96B point source loudspeakers to provide supplemental coverage throughout the facility, while Community IS8-218B subwoofers deliver the low-frequency impact required for contemporary worship services and special events.

Arrow+Jay also utilized the VenuePolar plugin for EASE Focus 3, from Biamp, which allows consultants and integrators to design fully custom asymmetric coverage patterns for the LVH-900 through an intuitive, guided software experience. VenuePolar automatically determines the number of LVH cabinets required, splay between them, and array aiming angles. FIRmaker allows designers to create an unlimited number of coverage variations, then VenuePolar automatically applies equalization and creates custom speaker files for deployment in Biamp ALC amplifiers.

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The system also includes an avoidance zone targeting the stage area in the FIR steering algorithm, preventing sound energy emanating from the main loudspeaker system to reach the stage. This innovative approach results in enhanced gain-before-feedback (GBF) performance, empowering worship leaders and musicians to perform with confidence and clarity without interference from the house system.

(Image credit: Biamp)

“River Valley Church now enjoys exceptional speech intelligibility, even coverage throughout the sanctuary, and remarkable freedom from acoustic feedback on stage,” said Joe Andrulis, EVP of corporate development, Biamp. “The system delivers consistent sound quality to every seat while maintaining the clean, unobtrusive aesthetic the church envisioned. The scalable Biamp ecosystem also ensures River Valley Church can expand and adapt its audio capabilities as needs evolve.”