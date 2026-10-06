An All dBTechnologies VIO System Powers ‘Clamor a Dios’ Worship Event

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The Puerto Rico Capitol grounds was covered using four hangs of dBTechnologies VIO L1610 line arrays—combining main hangs for long-throw distance with out-fill hangs to address wide horizontal coverage.

During the outdoor event, fluctuating temperature, humidity, wind, and heavy rain altered how high frequencies travel through the air. The team maintained even frequency coverage during a low-pressure weather system by utilizing Aurora Net software to perform real-time adjustments to EQ, delay, and levels directly from front of house.

System designer Juan Fuentes felt what stood out about VIO is its ability to produce a strong, coherent result across systems of very different sizes.

(Image credit: dBTechnologies)

Led by Puerto Rican evangelist Jorge Raschke, the 53rd edition of Clamor a Dios brought Christian worship music, prayer and messages of faith to the Capitol grounds. Held on the north side of the Puerto Rico Capitol in San Juan, JF Sound deployed a large-format dBTechnologies VIO system to cover a 300-foot-wide outdoor audience area on the Capitol grounds, extending approximately 300 feet in depth from the Capitol steps.

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Led by system designer and front-of-house engineer Juan Fuentes, the system was built around 24 VIO L1610 three-way line-array modules distributed across four hangs. Two served as the main system, providing the throw required to reach the rear of the audience area, while two additional hangs addressed its considerable width as out-fills. Four of the new VIO L1608 three-way line-array modules provided front-fill coverage for the first rows, supported by eight VIO S218 subwoofers.

On stage, four ultra-compact VIO X206 loudspeakers were flown from the truss as low-profile stage fills, minimizing visual obstruction around the performance area. Four of the latest VIO W12T active coaxial wedges provided stage monitoring. A Yamaha CL5 was used at front of house, with a Yamaha DM7 handling the monitor mixes.

“The site required both distance and considerable horizontal coverage, so we designed the system as four VIO L1610 hangs,” said Fuentes. “The two main arrays carried the program to the rear of the audience area, while the out-fill hangs extended coverage across its full width. The VIO L1608s allowed us to cover the first rows with a compact system that integrated naturally with the larger arrays.”

(Image credit: dBTechnologies)

Changing temperature, humidity, and wind conditions during an outdoor event can affect the way sound travels over distance, particularly at higher frequencies. Throughout the low-pressure weather system and heavy rain, the VIO system-maintained even coverage across the audience area. Aurora Net software provided real-time system monitoring and control of EQ, delay and levels, giving the JF Sound team the ability to respond to changing atmospheric conditions from front of house.

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JF Sound has worked with dBTechnologies VIO systems for approximately two years and maintains an extensive inventory spanning the VIO touring portfolio, including VIO L1610 and L1608 line arrays, VIO X206 and X205 point-source systems, VIO subwoofers and VIO stage monitors.

“What stands out to me about VIO is its ability to produce a strong, coherent result across systems of very different sizes,” Fuentes added. “We can combine the different elements of the VIO family to address the venue, the audience area and the requirements on stage while maintaining the same overall sonic character.”