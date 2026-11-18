Summary:

Auri serves as the primary audio delivery engine for “Love Me,” an immersive theatrical production written and performed by former “Saturday Night Live” comedian Drew Michael.

Michael, who is deaf, relies on the exact same broadcast architecture onstage as his audience does in the seats.

Michael and the production team partnered directly with Listen Technologies, which collaborated with manufacturer representative firm SKMac to tailor the deployment to SoHo Playhouse’s specific acoustic and operational demands.

Auri, the Auracast broadcast audio-based assistive listening system developed by Listen Technologies and Ampetronic, serves as the primary audio delivery engine for “Love Me,” an immersive theatrical production written and performed by former “Saturday Night Live” comedian Drew Michael. Running through November 22 at SoHo Playhouse in New York City, the production marks the first theatrical show in the United States to run on Auracast as its main sound system.

[Hearing Every Word]

In “Love Me,” Michael invites the audience directly inside his mind across five chapters chronicling five past relationships. Rather than relying solely on conventional loudspeaker reinforcement, the production delivers cinematic sound design straight to each attendee’s ears, transforming storytelling into an intimate, internal sensory experience. Built on Bluetooth Auracast technology, Auri broadcasts low-latency audio simultaneously to an unlimited number of compatible receivers and personal hearing devices.

During every performance, general audience members are outfitted with Austrian Audio headphones wired to compact, lightweight Auri receivers that link wirelessly to an Auri transmitter inside the theater. Simultaneously, guests who use Auracast-enabled hearing aids or cochlear implants can bypass venue receivers altogether, streaming the theatrical broadcast directly into their personal hearing devices from any seat in the house. Through the system, sound designer Daniel Kluger routes Michael’s internal monologue—capturing his anxieties, uncertainties, and comedic thoughts—with crystal clarity.

Crucially, Michael, who is deaf, relies on the exact same broadcast architecture onstage as his audience does in the seats. Using Auracast-enabled hearing aids tuned to a separate dedicated broadcast channel, Michael receives real-time in-ear monitoring that keeps his live performance tightly synchronized with pre-recorded audio cues.

(Image credit: Ampetronic | Listen Technologies)

“I never liked the word access; I prefer the word integration," Michael said. "In "Love Me," the whole audience wears headphones. We researched Auracast as an access method for hearing aid and cochlear implant users who might want to connect directly. Then it struck me: what if the entire show ran on Auracast? That was an exciting energy to follow, and we’re so grateful it led us to this place. Between Auracast and our dynamic captions, this is a fully integrated system which allows for multiple ways for audience members to be immersed in this show.”

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To bring the technical concept to life, Michael and the production team partnered directly with Listen Technologies, which collaborated with manufacturer representative firm SKMac to tailor the deployment to SoHo Playhouse’s specific acoustic and operational demands. Tracee Bracken, content marketing strategist at Ampetronic | Listen Technologies, noted that the production highlights how Auracast can elevate theater audio by allowing audiences to hear every word while remaining deeply immersed in the performance.

Accessibility is woven into the production’s DNA from the ground up, guided by co-producer Deaf West Theatre, a pioneering organization with 35 years of leadership in accessible theater. Alongside the direct-to-device Auracast audio streams, Deaf audience members can follow along using iPads displaying live, dynamic captions. Designed in tandem with the soundscape and color-coded to reflect vocal tone and audio cues, the captioning system is available at every performance without seating restrictions.

Beyond its creative role in “Love Me,” Auri is engineered specifically to solve long-standing operational challenges in theaters and performing arts centers worldwide. The system’s compact receivers are intuitive for patrons to operate, deliver ultra-low latency essential for keeping live stage action aligned with audio, and run for more than 20 hours on a single charge—easily spanning multi-show days without midday recharging. Meanwhile, the Auri transmitters, available in black or white to blend discreetly into architectural environments, provide wide coverage across the entire seating bowl and support two independent audio channels, enabling venues to broadcast separate feeds for primary show audio, performer monitoring, or multilingual translation simultaneously.