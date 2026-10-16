A JBL System Boosts Chesterfield FC's Game-Day Sound

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To enhance the match-day atmosphere at the 10,600-capacity SMH Group Stadium, Chesterfield FC replaced their original 2010 audio setup with a high-performance system designed to deliver crystal-clear emergency announcements, foreground music, and tailored area paging.

Audio integrator TG Baker designed and installed 26 all-weather JBL AWC159 loudspeakers powered via a 100V battery-backed system, providing high reliability, speech clarity, and seamless operation without needing an external UPS.

The upgrade significantly elevates the match-day experience, with club director Ashley Kirk confirming that the new system successfully creates the vibrant, premium atmosphere expected by Spireites supporters.

(Image credit: JBL)

The SMH Group Stadium located in Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, is the home of Chesterfield Football Club. A 10,600-capacity all-seater venue, it was completed in 2010 to replace the club’s historic Saltergate ground which had been in use since 1871. The Club’s owners are committed to strong investment in the club’s infrastructure in order to provide fans with a premium match-day experience, and recently took the decision to upgrade the Stadium’s audio with a JBL sound system.

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Established for more than fifty years, TG Baker has a wealth of experience in the field of public address and voice alarm systems, having completed many similar scale stadium projects across the U.K., and was engaged to design, supply, and install a new system which would meet every requirement and expectation of the modern football experience including emergency public address communications, enhanced match-day entertainment audio in the stadium bowl, flexible audio routing and control, foreground music, and paging announcements to individual areas.

(Image credit: JBL)

To meet the Club’s requirements and provide high quality and reliable audio content to every seat in the Stadium, the TG Baker team designed and installed a JBL system, based on the IP-56 rated AWC159, all-weather compact 2-way coaxial 15-inch loudspeaker. TG Baker installed a total of 26 JBL AWC159 units, with eight each in the East and West stands and five each in the North and South stands. JBL systems are distributed in the U.K. by Live Technology.



“We’ve completed numerous highly successful stadium installations with the JBL AWC159," said Barry Paterson, managing director at TG Baker. "It has excellent clarity for speech and music, and we’ve found that using 100V loudspeakers has advantages including cable length, monitoring and reliability. In addition to this, the loudspeakers can be powered from the battery backed PAVA system amplifiers, negating the requirement for high voltage power amplifiers which would require a separate UPS.”



“It had been an issue for some time that the PA system we had wasn’t up to scratch," director Ashley Kirk added. "It was something close to my heart and something that fans had repeatedly raised. We want to create a great atmosphere in the build-up and during games, and the PA and music is a big part of that. TG Baker has done a great job of the installation and the new system has made a huge improvement to the match-day experience at the SMH Group Stadium.”