Historic Dallas Majestic Theatre Enters a New Era of Sound with d&b audiotechnik

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Replacing a 14-year-old, undersized PA, the 1,700-seat historic theater selected the d&b audiotechnik SL-Series XSL system (featuring XSL8, XSL12, and XSL-SUB cabinets) based on four years of artist rider data.

By rigging a steep C-curve array combined with full-bandwidth cardioid dispersion and d&b’s ArrayProcessing software, the system directs sound strictly into patron seats—ensuring uniform tonality and volume from the 620-seat upper balcony down to the orchestra pit.

Ceiling rigging points at the landmark venue were restricted to 1,000 pounds per point. At roughly 86 pounds per cabinet, the lightweight XSL enclosures enabled integrator Gemini to hang full 12-box line arrays per side on chain motors without compromising structural integrity.

The Majestic Theatre in downtown Dallas completed a major audio upgrade, installing a highly advanced, rider-friendly d&b audiotechnik SL-Series XS mobile line array system, featuring XSL8 and XLS12 loudspeakers and XSL-SUB subwoofers. With integration provided by local production firm Gemini Light, Sound and Video, the new system rejuvenates the 105-year-old venue, delivering pristine, even coverage across its three seating levels while meeting strict structural preservation limits and modern tour rider demands.

[SCN Installation Showcase 2026]



First opened in 1921 as a vaudeville house, the Majestic is the sole survivor of downtown Dallas’s Elm Street theater district and was the first building in the city to be designated a National Historic Landmark. Today, the city-owned, city-managed 1700-seat venue serves as a busy live entertainment hub hosting national touring rock acts, pop shows, comedy, and live orchestra-to-film events. However, its previous 14-year-old, undersized audio system struggled to keep pace with modern touring standards.

“Rider friendliness was our absolute top priority,” explained Travis Porter, senior technical director at the Majestic Theatre. “We compiled four years of artist riders into a spreadsheet to see exactly what visiting engineers were requesting. d&b was consistently at the top of that list. Now, when a touring front-of-house engineer walks in and sees our d&b hang, it immediately puts them at ease—all their questions are answered before we even turn the system on.”

(Image credit: d&b audiotechnik)

The historic architecture of the Majestic presented severe acoustic challenges. Built long before the era of amplified sound, the ornate interior features loge boxes, organ lofts, large structural pillars, and a very tall, short-throw three-level seating layout. In addition, because the theater had no acoustic treatment, controlling acoustic reflections was paramount.



“Our upper balcony seats nearly the 620 patrons—almost matching 700-seat orchestra level,” said Tim O’Heir, technical director at the Majestic. “To reach that height without standard reflections, we couldn't hang a traditional J-curve array. We had to implement a serious C-curve array to steer the sound directly onto the seats and away from the walls. The d&b XSL system handled this beautifully. Now, the volume and tonality are remarkably consistent from the top of the balcony straight down to the orchestra pit.”



Per Porter, the cardioid performance and controlled directivity of the XSL system, optimized by the capabilities of ArrayProcessing, has drastically reduced unwanted reflections in the room, so the audience is finally hearing the direct mix.



The Majestic opted for a mobile XSL touring package over a permanently integrated install system, which kept more of the historic architecture untouched, and allowed them to roll the gear in and fly it on chain motors in a single day. The entire changeover—including tearing down the old rig, building custom on-site cabling, and tuning—took just three days. Gemini also had to navigate tight weight restrictions on the theater's ceiling points, which were certified at 1,000 pounds per point.



“The XSL system stood out because the enclosures weigh about 86 pounds each,” says Chad Cain, Audio Department Manager at Gemini. “That lightweight footprint gave us the horsepower we needed to fly a full 12-box array per side without compromising the building's physical integrity.



The venue's Dante networking is handled via a DS10 audio network bridge. Control is further streamlined by d&b's R1 remote control software running on a touch panel interface, allowing technicians to mute zones instantly when balconies are closed for smaller events.

(Image credit: d&b audiotechnik)

The results have been met with unanimous praise. Following the first run of performances—which included Joe Jackson, Buddy Guy, Todd Rundgren, and Gary Clark Jr. —both staff and visiting crews have been astonished by the room's transformation. "Joe Jackson's front-of-house engineer was shocked that a system of this caliber and clarity, didn't cost far more than it did,” said Porter.



For the Majestic team, the upgrade has secured the theater's future in a competitive market. “This is a difficult, historic room, but the d&b system has mastered it,” concluded Porter. “I can confidently say there isn't another room in this city that sounds as good as this theater does now.”