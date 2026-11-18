AVT Question: Please share insights and trends on audio developments for enterprise, higher ed, live events, and similar markets.

Thought Leader: Sarah Chauvin, Director of Sales Engineering and Training at SoundTube Entertainment

One of the biggest developments in audio isn’t a single technology; it’s the expectation that every listener should have a consistent, intelligible experience, regardless of where they are in the room or whether they’re participating remotely.

In hybrid meeting spaces, that means ensuring people on both sides of the meeting can hear and be heard clearly. As spaces become larger, from corporate town halls to auditoriums, the challenge grows. Coverage, intelligibility, zoning, acoustics, and appropriate sound pressure levels all become critical to creating an effective experience.

For AV/IT managers, the goal should be to make audio almost invisible to the user. Sarah Chauvin, Director of Sales Engineering and Training at SoundTube Entertainment

Networked audio has given AV/IT teams much greater flexibility in how these systems are designed, deployed, and managed. Audio can be routed over the network, zones can be independently controlled, and systems can more easily adapt as spaces and organizational needs change. However, technology alone doesn’t guarantee good sound.

The fundamentals of audio design still matter. Loudspeaker type, placement, and coverage patterns need to match the room, its acoustics, and how the space will actually be used. Modeling coverage and SPL before installation can identify potential gaps or excessive overlap and help teams make better design decisions before equipment ever reaches the jobsite.

For AV/IT managers, the goal should be to make audio almost invisible to the user. People shouldn’t have to think about where the loudspeakers are or struggle to understand what is being said. Whether it’s a six-person hybrid meeting or a company-wide presentation, a well-designed audio system simply allows everyone to hear clearly and participate equally.