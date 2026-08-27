ASG Helps Create the 'Best-Sounding Listening Cafe Possible'

Quick view:

The space incorporates 38 Harman JBL Pro speakers—including 13 subwoofers and JBL-M2 master reference monitors—powered by Crown amplification, BSS digital signal processing, and a Dante network to deliver reference-grade accuracy and balanced imaging from the front to the back of the room.

Unlike traditional loud venues or clinical recording studios, the lounge was developed in collaboration with ArchitectureWorks to feel like a comfortable living room.

The custom audio infrastructure offers full operational versatility, distributing sound throughout the entire venue

(Image credit: Advanced Systems Group)

An integral part of Birmingham’s Lakeview Marina District, the High Dive HiFi Lounge, places an emphasis on creating a space with exceptional audio fidelity. Founder Bart Stephens was focused on immersive group listening and feature top-notch HiFi systems.

[The Real Differentiators]

At the onset, Stephens wanted to develop a HiFi lounge that raised the bar on what was possible acoustically and sonically. This goal led him to Grammy and Emmy Award-winning producer and mixer Nathaniel Kunkel, of Studio Without Walls, who is a collaborator with Advanced Systems Group (ASG) and was lead systems designer for this project. Kunkel became the principal audio designer of High Dive Lounge, working closely with ASG and Jim Pace, president, audio intervisual design and VP/partner ASG, who led the overall initiative for ASG.

“Of all the projects I have designed playback systems for I must admit I am most proud of the system at the High Dive HiFi Lounge," Kunkel said. "The systems perform at the highest level in so many respects. The imaging from room front to room rear, balance of reverb time to absorption, flexibility of format capability, system linearity, environmental comfort, and lastly, sheer power, make this a place to experience music with others that is truly unparalleled.”

With Kunkel and acoustician Jeff Minnich of Valencia Technical Consulting, both long-time ASG collaborators, the team handled all the acoustical design, equipment selection, sale and delivery, plus stayed in consistent dialog with Stephens from the concept stages until completion.

Like a recording studio, the architecture and interiors are designed to keep the room quiet and the music crystal clear. Music is played at the lounge all day and night with levels low enough for conversation. Nowhere in the space is acoustically challenged, and when it’s time for the full experience, “Even if you sit in the far back, it’s still going to thump,” said Pace. “There are eight, 12-inch subwoofers in the ceiling alone.”

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The ASG audio team worked in close collaboration with Bruce Lanier and his team at ArchitectureWorks to ensure the mechanical and electrical design performed and looked as good as the owner wanted.

“The room is designed to feel comfortable, more like a living room than a recording studio,” explained Lanier. “There was an intentional effort to keep an emphasis on things like good daylighting, honest materials, and thoughtful details throughout the process—even as we were working to incorporate high performance audio systems and acoustical design.”

The selection of speakers was critical in achieving Stephen’s goal of having optimized sound. High Dive has 38 Harman JBL Pro speakers, including 13 subwoofers. “The JBL-M2 master reference monitors continue to fill a performance threshold for rooms of this size," said Pace. "The BSS processing mates with these and the entire Harman network is Dante capable, as are the amplifiers. Speakers are in the ceilings, in the bathrooms.”

By integrating JBL Professional studio monitors with BSS processing, Crown amplification, and a Dante network extending to outdoor and ancillary spaces, High Dive HiFi Lounge delivers reference‑level accuracy alongside the scale and impact required for live performance. "It’s a system designed entirely around listening quality, without sacrificing operational flexibility,” concluded Chris Hansen, director, recording and broadcast, Harman International.