Massillon Washington High School Implement Daktronics Camino Platform

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It is the first high school in the nation to implement the Daktronics Camino show control platform.

The project features a new Daktronics LED video display measuring 27.56x80.05 feet at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

Camino enables dynamic, data-driven event presentations and streamlined production workflows.

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Daktronics has partnered with Massillon Washington High School in Ohio to install a new LED video display and become the first high school in the nation to implement the Daktronics Camino show control platform, bringing production capabilities previously reserved for collegiate and professional sports venues to a high school environment.

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The project features a new Daktronics LED video display measuring 27.56x80.05 feet at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Integrated with Camino, the system provides advanced game-day production tools, including real-time graphics, statistical integration, dynamic animations, automated content triggering and coordinated presentation workflows. Previously used exclusively by collegiate and professional sports organizations, Camino enables dynamic, data-driven event presentations and streamlined production workflows.

As the first high school to implement Camino, Massillon continues its tradition of adopting innovative technologies that elevate the game-day experience, reinforcing its reputation for investing in the fan experience while embracing innovative production techniques. The decision to implement Camino was driven by a desire to maximize the capabilities of the new display and enhance content presentation throughout the stadium.

"When construction of a new locker room required the removal of our old scoreboard and install of a new one at the other end of the stadium, we knew this was our chance to upgrade our game day," said David Wagner, scoreboard operations manager at Massillon Washington High School. "But this new board will only be as good as the content that is being played on it. This is why we wanted to get Camino as part of our new system. The ability to improve the displaying of our GIP, stats and sponsors was a huge draw for me after seeing several videos, including the one from the (New England) Patriots. I can't wait for our fans to see this new board."

Beyond enhancing the fan experience, the system also creates opportunities for students to participate in live event production. Students can contribute as content creators, camera operators, producers and technical operators while gaining experience with workflows and tools commonly found in professional sports environments.

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Drawing on experience in professional sports production, including work with the Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew organizations, Wagner helped shape a vision that combines advanced presentation technology with opportunities for student involvement and community engagement.

"Massillon has continually demonstrated a commitment to creating premier experiences for its students, fans and community," said Kyle Sydow, Daktronics high school market manager. "Becoming the first high school to implement Camino reflects a forward-thinking approach to game-day production. This project shows how technology traditionally used at the collegiate and professional levels can enhance high school event presentation while creating meaningful opportunities for students."