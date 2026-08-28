LEA Amplifiers Power Nightlife at F Lounge

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To support everything from corporate events to live music and celebrity DJ sets, Astys Audio Video installed a complete Optimal Audio loudspeaker system powered by LEA Professional Connect Series amplifiers, delivering even coverage, tonal balance, and high output without distortion.

The venue’s audio network relies on Dante-enabled LEA Professional CS704D and CS1504D 4-channel amplifiers, providing up to 1500 watts per channel alongside onboard 96kHz DSP.

To simplify staff operations, a wall-mounted Connect Series Touch PoE panel was installed, allowing venue employees to manage volume levels and select audio sources across individual zones effortlessly, ensuring the sound environment matches the venue's shift from relaxed dining to peak nightclub energy.

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

Located in Pune’s vibrant Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, F Lounge by FTV features a contemporary interior complemented by an expansive alfresco area, creating a dynamic environment that transitions effortlessly from daytime social gatherings to high-energy evening events. With dedicated VIP seating, a spacious dance floor, and flexible event spaces, the lounge accommodates a variety of experiences, from casual dining and corporate functions to live music performances and celebrity DJ appearances. LEA Professional was called up to provide a complete audio system design capable of serving multiple hospitality functions throughout the venue.

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The venue's owner, a seasoned international traveler with extensive exposure to premium hospitality experiences worldwide, had high standards for the audio system. One of the primary challenges was achieving consistent coverage and tonal balance throughout the space while maintaining the ability to deliver high output when needed. The venue ultimately selected a solution built around Optimal Audio loudspeakers powered by LEA Professional Connect Series amplifiers.

"The goal was to provide even, high-quality sound that could get loud without distortion while maintaining tonal balance throughout the venue," said Sparsh Basak, owner of Astys Audio Video . "LEA amplifiers stood out because of their power density, built-in DSP, loudspeaker presets, flexible control options, and overall sound quality and reliability."

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

Astys’s team installed several Dante-enabled Connect Series 704D and Connect Series 1504D amplifiers to power the nightclub. The CS704D is a 4-channel amplifier with 700 watts per channel, and the 4-channel CS1504D provides 1500 watts per channel. The Connect Series also includes 96kHz DSP as a standard feature, providing a range of benefits that greatly enhance audio performance and system versatility.

A Connect Series Touch PoE-powered wall controller was also installed to provide a tactile controller for the system. The wall-mounted, touch-enabled control panel is designed for simple and intuitive control of LEA amplifiers, including source selection and volume adjustments by individual zone.

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Astys’s team utilized LEA’s free SharkWare software to configure a base profile and push it out to all the pre-staged LEA amplifiers. SharkWare includes amplifier grouping, offline design, granular user access control levels, locked speaker tunings, and a graphical EQ. SharkWare also allows users to monitor the status of every amplifier connected to the network, as well as the status and performance of individual channels. Additionally, with LEA Cloud , AV integrators like Astys can remotely control and monitor amplifiers from anywhere.

Today, the audio system at F Lounge delivers the premium experience envisioned by management, providing clear, balanced sound throughout the venue while maintaining the flexibility to support everything from relaxed dining periods to high-energy entertainment events.