Crest Audio Transforms Live Sound Capabilities of Louisiana's Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium

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The auditorium set out to replace its long-serving first-generation Crest Audio Versarray system with a modern solution capable of meeting today's production expectations.

The resulting design centered around 20 Crest Audio Versarray Pro 112 line array modules, complemented by six suspended flying Versarray Pro 215 subwoofers and two floor-mounted Versarray Pro 218 subwoofers.

By combining proven line array performance with modern system design, the new installation ensures Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium is equipped to support the next generation of concerts, touring productions, and community events.

(Image credit: Crest Audio)

Located in the heart of Lafourche Parish, the Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium seats more than 4,500 guests when configured for floor seating. The venue regularly welcomes concerts, cultural events, graduations and community gatherings, placing significant demands on its audio infrastructure. Recently, the auditorium set out to replace its long-serving first-generation Crest Audio Versarray system with a modern solution capable of meeting today's production expectations.

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For large community venues that host such a broad range of events and performances, sound reinforcement must deliver consistent performance regardless of what's happening on stage. That was the challenge facing the auditorium. Having relied on Crest Audio's original Versarray system for many years, the venue chose to continue its partnership with the brand by investing in the latest generation Versarray Pro platform.

The project began more than 18 months before installation when Hoffman Music was approached to design a replacement system. While the project timeline was extended as the venue prioritized a significant upgrade to its air conditioning infrastructure, planning continued to ensure the new audio system would be ready once work could begin. Working alongside Hacksaw Productions and HellFire Rigging, the decision was made to remain with a Crest Audio system.

“Here at Hacksaw Productions, Crest Audio sound reinforcement is well known to us and we have experienced it on tour," James ‘Hacksaw’ Dugas, owner of Hacksaw Productions, commented. "Their new Versarray Pro product line is so versatile and easy to work with that it makes perfect sense to utilize it in a venue such as the Municipal Auditorium. It’s just so versatile; from speech and community gatherings to full blown concerts it just sounds great.”

(Image credit: Crest Audio)

The resulting design centered around 20 Crest Audio Versarray Pro 112 line array modules, complemented by six suspended flying Versarray Pro 215 subwoofers and two floor-mounted Versarray Pro 218 subwoofers to deliver exceptional low-frequency performance throughout the auditorium. The system was carefully engineered to provide powerful, even coverage across the entire audience area while offering the headroom required for today's demanding touring productions.

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The project was a collaborative effort involving multiple departments across Crest Audio. From engineering and quality assurance through to logistics and warehouse operations, every stage of the project was coordinated to deliver one of the most versatile Versarray Pro installations completed to date.

Beyond delivering dramatically increased output and coverage, the installation also represents an important milestone for Crest Audio. Typically, the Versarray line has proved popular with live event, stadium and concert applications. To see and hear this latest deployment demonstrates the scalability of the platform for major performance venues while reinforcing the confidence that existing Versarray customers continue to place in the brand's next-generation technology.

By combining proven line array performance with modern system design, the new installation ensures Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium is equipped to support the next generation of concerts, touring productions, and community events with powerful, consistent audio for every seat in the house.

“I remember when Scott Hoffmann first approached me about this project," said Chris Goodwin from Crest Audio. "He said 'They want it loud but clear, they want power but they also want control, can we do this?' My reply was, 'We can build a system that will knock a hole through a brick wall for them and will drive like a Porsche 911.' While working on this system I often referred to it as ‘A Big Beautiful Beast’. Well, the Big Beautiful Beast has been awoken in Thibodaux!”

“This installation has completely transformed the auditorium, providing exceptional sound quality with incredible clarity for every event," concluded Kevin Clement, mayor of Thibodaux, Louisiana. "Whether it is a concert, rodeo, Mardi Gras event, graduation, community function, or a special performance, our visitors will immediately notice the difference. This investment ensures that the Harang Auditorium continues to be a premier venue for our community and the region. We are thrilled to partner with Crest Audio and thank them sincerely for their expertise, attention to detail, and professionalism.”