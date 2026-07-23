A 1 SOUND Distributed System for an Immersive Dining Experience

Born & Raised, a 10,000-square-foot restaurant, accommodates approximately 200–250 guests across its main dining room, bar, and rooftop spaces. The San Diego steakhouse was designed to deliver an exceptional dining atmosphere, so when it came time to refresh the venue's audio system, CH Projects partnered with Caneno Systems and 1 SOUND to ensure the soundscape reflected that same level of craftsmanship.

[Up Close and Immersive]

The project centered around creating a premium audio environment capable of supporting everything from relaxed jazz or hip-hop during dinner service to higher-energy playlists later in the evening—all while remaining visually discreet within the restaurant's carefully curated design by Basile Studio.

CH Projects and Caneno Systems worked closely with 1 SOUND throughout the design process to create a distributed audio system tailored specifically to the restaurant's layout, acoustics, and aesthetic goals.

In addition to system design consultation, the project utilized the 1 SOUND Custom Shop to carefully select custom wood finishes and polished gold metal grilles that complement the warm material palette found throughout the restaurant. Rather than standing out, the loudspeakers were designed to feel like a natural extension of the interior architecture.

The result is a system that blends seamlessly into the space while delivering the performance expected from a high-end hospitality environment.

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

The main dining room utilizes a distributed deployment of Cannon C6i loudspeakers surrounding the space, while discreet Level L35 loudspeakers are integrated within the ceiling to provide additional coverage throughout the center of the room.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To provide impactful low-frequency support without occupying valuable floor space, SUB28 subwoofers were concealed within banquet seating and custom furniture throughout the restaurant.

This distributed approach creates a consistent listening environment throughout the dining room, allowing music to remain immersive and engaging without becoming overpowering. Guests enjoy balanced coverage whether seated at the bar, in a dining booth, or anywhere throughout the restaurant.

The experience continues onto Born & Raised's rooftop, where marine-grade Cannon C6 loudspeakers and WSUB45 subwoofers extend the same high-fidelity performance into an outdoor environment overlooking downtown San Diego.

Finished in custom exterior wood through the 1 SOUND Custom Shop and equipped with marine-grade stainless steel A4 316 components, the loudspeakers were designed to withstand the coastal environment while complementing the restaurant's outdoor aesthetic.

The result is a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces, allowing guests to enjoy the same refined audio experience throughout the entire venue.