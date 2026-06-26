Flexible Multi‑Zone JBL Professional Audio System Delivers Zone-Specific Sound at Aquatic Center

Palm Beach Aquatic Centre has completed a major redevelopment, reopening as a modern community destination designed to serve swimmers, fitness users, families, and local community groups across the southern Gold Coast. To support the expanded facility, The Prestige Group designed and integrated a venue-wide JBL Professional audio system that provides flexible, multi-zone coverage throughout indoor and outdoor spaces while accommodating the operational demands of a high-traffic aquatic environment.

[The Experience Economy, Revisited]

When the Palm Beach Aquatic Centre reopened in October 2024, it marked far more than a cosmetic upgrade. Apart from the existing 164-foot pool, the revamped facility now includes a learn-to-swim pool, hydrotherapy pool, splash pad, gymnasium, group fitness studios, café, crèche and community gathering spaces. With multiple activities occurring simultaneously throughout the day, the City of Gold Coast required an audio system capable of supporting clear communication, background music and zone-specific announcements without disrupting adjacent areas.

The Prestige Group worked alongside MadisonAV to develop a solution that extended well beyond the basic paging system originally specified during the planning phase. Instead, the team implemented a true multi-zone design capable of providing localized control across more than 40 independent audio zones, allowing staff to manage announcements and music according to the operational needs of each area.

(Image credit: JBL Professional)

To meet the acoustic and environmental requirements of the facility, The Prestige Group selected a range of JBL Professional loudspeakers designed for both indoor and outdoor applications. Twelve JBL CBT 70J column loudspeakers were deployed in large open areas where controlled coverage and speech intelligibility were critical. JBL AWC82 all-weather loudspeakers were installed throughout pool halls and other moisture-exposed environments, while JBL Control Series ceiling and surface-mount loudspeakers were integrated throughout fitness areas, studios and ancillary spaces to provide consistent audio coverage across the site.

The system was designed to support the unique operational requirements of an aquatic facility, where humidity, chlorine exposure and changing occupancy levels can present challenges for conventional audio systems. By combining weather-resistant loudspeakers with a distributed, zone-based architecture, the installation provides reliable performance while allowing the venue to adapt audio content to different activities occurring simultaneously throughout the complex.

“The CBT70s are very focusable, with even dispersion,” said Nathan Wright, project manager from The Prestige Group. “They integrate cleanly with the architecture, deliver strong full frequency performance, and are well suited to the environmental conditions.”

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Since reopening, Palm Beach Aquatic Centre has exceeded attendance expectations with strong community engagement across its aquatic, fitness and recreational programs. The audio system has become an important part of the facility’s daily operation, supporting communication, programming and visitor experiences throughout the venue. With its flexible multi-zone JBL Professional installation, the Palm Beach Aquatic Centre is equipped to accommodate continued growth while providing reliable audio coverage across one of the Gold Coast’s most active community facilities.