Genelec Loudspeakers Power SIX Floors of New Sports Hub

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GRIP Action Sports Hub in Tampere spans six floors with diverse, acoustically challenging environments, including an Olympic-standard SkatePark, a Climbing Center, gyms, studios, and function rooms.

To overcome hard surfaces, uneven walls, and high background noise, a total of 57 Genelec Smart IP loudspeakers and six 4000 Series active installation models were strategically positioned throughout the venue to maintain crystal-clear music and announcements in every zone.

By using Genelec’s single-cable Smart IP technology, installation partner 4Business Oy significantly reduced the required cabling around complex physical obstacles like skate ramps, climbing walls, and concrete columns.

(Image credit: Genelec)

Athletes and sports enthusiasts in Tampere have a new destination for physical activity and social connection. GRIP Action Sports Hub is a newly opened centre for exercise, work, and relaxation, welcoming everyone from organised groups to solo athletes. Across six floors, GRIP Action features dedicated areas for a variety of amateur and professional sports, as well as spaces to cool down and observe. A high-quality Genelec Smart IP solution was chosen to maintain consistent coverage and intelligibility while accommodating the complex architecture and ever-changing visitor behavior.

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The venue includes an Olympic-standard SkatePark, a Climbing Center, a gym, group training spaces, restaurant, sauna, and observation areas. “With hard surfaces, uneven walls, and constant activity, we required a powerful loudspeaker solution with flexible placement and precise directivity to ensure music and announcements remained clear," explained Kimmo Kimmo Lauttajärvi, Sales Manager at 4Business Oy. sales manager at 4Business Oy.

Already familiar with Finnish loudspeaker manufacturer Genelec, the owners of GRIP Action were confident in 4Business Oy’s recommendation to use the brand for the venue’s sound system. As Lauttajärvi explained, during the design stage, Genelec assisted by recommending the most suitable product series for the unconventional acoustic spaces. That led to a total of 57 Smart IP loudspeakers and six compact 4000 Series active installation loudspeakers installed to deliver sound throughout the six-story building. For 4Business, this would significantly simplify installation by reducing the amount of cabling that would otherwise need to be routed around ramps, climbing structures, and other physical obstacles.

(Image credit: Genelec)

On the first and second floors, thirteen Smart IP 4430 loudspeakers were installed throughout the main SkatePark areas, including the Street, Park, Jump Track, and Vert. Mounted on walls and concrete columns, the 4430s provide the high output and controlled coverage required to keep music and announcements clear throughout these large, noisy spaces. A further nine ultra-compact 4410 models provide background music across supporting areas, including the shop, changing rooms, showroom, office and break room.

The Climbing Center features seven 4430 loudspeakers, positioned on flat wall surfaces and directed towards climbers as they move across the angled climbing walls. Another two 4410 units provide background music in the changing rooms. All loudspeakers throughout the SkatePark and Climbing Center feature Genelec’s RAW finish, which utilizes uncoated recycled aluminium cabinets.

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Within the Sports Center, eight compact 4420 loudspeakers deliver background music and announcements throughout the gym, while two ultra-compact 4410 models provide consistent performance in the changing rooms. Two 4040 loudspeakers from Genelec’s 4000 Series active installation range serve the group exercise studio, while two 4030 models deliver audio in the spinning studio. These loudspeakers feature Genelec’s standard black finish to complement the premium appearance of the studios.

The sixth-floor meeting and function facilities include eight 4420 loudspeakers and two 4030 units, providing clear, detailed sound at comfortable listening levels. A further eight Smart IP loudspeakers provide coverage across the lobby and circulation areas, comprising three 4430 models on the first floor and one 4420 on each of the remaining five floors. Together, the system ensures a consistent audio experience throughout the building.

“Thanks to Genelec, each area of the venue benefits from clear, consistent sound, while staff can easily tailor audio settings in each zone to suit the activity taking place,” said Lauttajärvi. “The scale and architectural variety of the building could easily have made the system complicated to install and operate. Smart IP technology helped simplify both the physical installation and its ongoing management, with the flexibility to adjust each space as needed, while the 4000 Series provided a compact and detailed audio solution for smaller zones."

“The overall sound quality has exceeded our expectations,” added Janne Sievänen, CEO at GRIP Action Sports Hub. “The Genelec hardware is truly first-class, and combined with the extensive acoustic treatment throughout the building, the result is clear and balanced, even in our largest and most demanding spaces. For us, the most important thing is the end result, and in terms of sound quality, we are more than happy with what has been achieved.”