Winnie’s Jazz Club Defines the Neighborhood Jazz Club with Intimate Listening Experience

Live jazz is central to the experience at Winnie’s. Hosting performances six nights a week, the New York lounge and bar needed an audio system capable of delivering consistent, high-quality sound while preserving the intimate listening experience that defines a neighborhood jazz club. A 1 SOUND system powered by Allen & Heath and Powersoft created just that. The completed system delivers a more immersive and consistent listening experience throughout the venue while maintaining the intimate character the lounge is known for.

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Before the renovation, the venue relied on a pair of traditional two-way loudspeakers on stands for the band. Coverage varied significantly throughout the room, with guests near the stage experiencing much more level and presence, while patrons toward the back of the bar had a different experience. As IGC Hospitality invested in a redesigned interior for Winnie’s with Garrett Singer Architecture & Design, the team also sought a professional audio system that could support both live performances and day-to-day playback with greater consistency, coverage, and sonic quality.

The installation was designed and integrated by ISW Design, led by Brett Polacek, using a fully distributed deployment of 1 SOUND Cannon coaxials. Utilizing Auralis for three-dimensional system modeling, ISW developed a stereo deployment centered around Cannon C8i loudspeakers as the primary left/right system, supported by additional Cannon C6i delay pairs throughout the space.

The distributed approach allowed the venue to maintain even coverage and musical clarity throughout the lounge without relying solely on a stage left and right. The project also highlights the output capability and full-range performance of the Cannon Series relative to its compact footprint. Despite their size, the Cannon loudspeakers provide the SPL and sonic presence required for live music environments while remaining visually unobtrusive within the design of the space. This allowed the venue to achieve the impact required for live jazz performances without visually overwhelming the room with large-format loudspeakers.'

To maximize usable floor space, dual SUB28 subwoofers were fully embedded within the venue’s newly constructed banquet seating, preserving valuable floor space while keeping the low-frequency system visually hidden from guests. A Monitor M35 was also provisioned for the newly constructed performance stage.

System control and processing were managed through an Allen & Heath Matrix 16, while Powersoft Quattrocanali, Duecanali, and Mezzo amplifiers powered the loudspeaker deployment throughout the venue.

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“Having built a following and established a consistent and loyal audience, we felt strongly about elevating our audio capabilities and sound quality in Winnies,” shared Brendan Dahill, general manager of Parker & Quinn / Winnies Jazz Club, IGC Hospitality. “Not only did 1 SOUND deliver, but the integrity and service professionalism of their team with ISW, led by Brett, was exceptional. Our sound is now pristine and garnering raves from our guests.”