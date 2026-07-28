Luxury Audio by the Sea: Oceanfront Venue Deploys Crest

Morabito Art Villa turned to a Crest Audio Versarray Pro line array system with powerful CA 218 subwoofers and additional Crest Audio CPL+ loudspeakers and Peavey SP4 loudspeakers in a sonic upgrade for the luxury, beachfront property.

Nestled on Bali's spectacular southwest coastline, Morabito Art Villa blends boutique accommodation, fine dining, exclusive private events, and vibrant nightlife, into an oceanfront venue attracts that guests from across the world. Whether hosting internationally renowned DJs, live performers, private celebrations, or sophisticated sunset gatherings, every event revolves around atmosphere. Music plays a central role in shaping that experience, and a new audio solution centered around Crest Audio technologies now creates the energy that seamlessly carries guests from relaxed afternoons into vibrant evenings.

[How an 18,000-Square-Foot Entertainment Complex Sets the Right Atmosphere]

As the venue continued to evolve, management recognized the need for an audio system capable of delivering exceptional performance across its diverse indoor and outdoor spaces, while standing up to the demanding environmental conditions of a beachfront location. The venue needed concert-quality performance for headline entertainment while maintaining the warmth, detail, and musicality expected within a premium hospitality environment. Audio also needed to transition effortlessly between lounge sessions, private functions, live performances, and high-energy DJ sets, all while providing consistent coverage across multiple entertainment zones.

(Image credit: Peavey Commercial Audio )

Adding to the challenge was the venue's location just feet from the Indian Ocean. Salt air, humidity, and changing weather conditions create an unforgiving environment for professional AV systems, demanding equipment capable of delivering reliable performance night after night.

To meet these requirements, Morabito Art Villa deployed a complete professional audio solution centered around Crest Audio technologies.

The installation combines Crest Audio Versarray Pro line array systems with CA 218 subwoofers to produce ow-frequency impact alongside detailed full-range reproduction. Additional Crest Audio CPL+ loudspeakers and Peavey SP4 loudspeakers provide flexible coverage throughout the venue, allowing the system to adapt effortlessly to everything from intimate lounge sessions to large-scale entertainment events.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Peavey Commercial Audio )

Crest Audio Pro-LITE amplifiers and PCX digital loudspeaker management processors complete the installation, providing advanced DSP processing, crossover management, equalization, time alignment, and system protection. For Akshay Vaidya, director Asia Pacific at Peavey Commercial Audio, the project demonstrates Crest Audio's ability to deliver premium sound in a challenging environment.

Since the installation, Morabito Art Villa has further strengthened the immersive atmosphere that has become synonymous with its brand. Guests now enjoy crystal-clear audio that enhances every performance while preserving the sophisticated ambience expected of a luxury beachfront destination. Consistent coverage throughout the property ensures music remains engaging without becoming intrusive, allowing visitors to move effortlessly between dining, socializing, and dancing while experiencing the same premium sound quality wherever they are.

According to the Villa’s general manager, Tony Moutran, the difference has been immediate. "Since upgrading to Crest Audio, the vibe and atmosphere have significantly improved," he concluded. "The sound is crystal clear, and we've received many compliments from guests about the performance of the system. We're very happy with our choice."