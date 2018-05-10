InfoCommInspo: Catchbox

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at InfoComm 2018.

Q&A Mikelis Studers, CEO, Co-founder CatchBox

Q: Why InfoComm?

Mikelis Studers: Since we work in AV industry, we couldn’t imagine our year without InfoComm. It’s the event to attend! InfoComm is where you meet, connect, discover, inspire and get inspired.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

MS: VR and augmented reality is taking huge steps each year we expect to see some updates, integrations and user cases. We’re also excited to see what’s new in the AV industry. We have created a new product—Catchbox Dect Throwable Wireless Microphone that works in DECT frequency and can come with a wireless charger. We hope that this kind of improvements will be the trend this year not only for us but also for other companies.

Q: How Will your solutions inspire integrators?

MS: Catchbox is all about audience engagement. It’s a throwable microphone that gets everyone heard, questions asked and conversations sparked. And as fun, as it is, we’re working very hard on quality. Our newest throwable microphone Catchbox Dect could really inspire integrators since it has all the amazing features that DECT frequency like uninterrupted signal and longer battery life. We think that pushing ourselves to the limits of our product is what could also inspire integrators.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

MS: One of our added values is the opportunity to fully customize the product. Your throwable microphone can have your brand colors and logo on it. Or your slogan, or anything else. We think that details like this can inspire tech managers because they can take tech one step further.

