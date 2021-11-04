Biamp Launches Parlé Audio and Video Conferencing Bars

Biamp's new Parlé line of audio and video conferencing bars is made up of professional-grade AV conferencing solutions for small to medium-sized rooms. Leveraging Biamp’s 40 years of audiovisual expertise, Parlé conferencing bars combine Beamtracking microphones, smart loudspeakers, advanced signal processing, an optional 4K camera with auto-framing, and Biamp Launch, the company’s automated deployment and tuning technology.

The family of Parlé conferencing bars includes the ABC 2500 Audio Bar, which features Biamp Audio Intelligence to create a premium audio experience: a 27-element microphone array creates three Beamtracking zones that can actively track and intelligently mix conversations from around the room; award-winning echo cancellation and noise reduction algorithms provide extraordinary clarity and quality; and smart speaker technology actively adjusts speaker performance to deliver large room audio from a small room device. Using Biamp Launch, each of these features is automatically tuned to meet the acoustic needs of each meeting room to create an optimal audio experience.

The VBC 2500 Video Bar adds a state-of-the-art, 4K ePTZ camera featuring Biamp Video Intelligence to deliver auto-framing and auto-focus, which keeps meeting attendees in view, even as they move around the conference room space. For added security, an automatic privacy shutter covers the camera when not in use.

Installation of a Parlé conferencing bar is as simple as plugging one USB cable directly into a UC system for a UC room, or into a Devio SCR-10 for a BYOD room, and pressing the Launch button. This initiates professional-grade deployment and tuning, making it easy to use and deploy.

“The explosion of unified communications deployments across businesses of all sizes has made it essential that all conference rooms are outfitted with high-quality audiovisual technology to ensure the best experience for users — and IT departments are seeking complete meeting room solutions that are easy to set up and simple to use,” said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of Corporate Development at Biamp. “Parlé conferencing bars are groundbreaking in that they incorporate all of Biamp’s latest innovations in audiovisual technology, ensuring the best possible meeting experience for all participants, as well as an incredibly simple set up process that’s as easy as plugging in one cable and pressing the Launch button. The result is a sleek, all-in-one conferencing bar, offering professional-grade performance unmatched in the market.”

“Biamp remains steadfast in our commitment to making professional-grade AV accessible to more people and more room types,” said Andrulis. “Parlé conferencing bars utilize the technology that our integrators are already familiar with and users love, creating an easy-to-install, cost-effective, single vendor solution for smaller rooms with performance that matches Biamp’s large room solutions. The ease of installation, setup, and maintenance makes Parlé conferencing bars an ideal solution that delivers a premium audiovisual experience for everyone involved.”

On Nov. 4, 2021, Biamp introduced four conferencing and control system solutions. In addition to the Parlé line of audio and video conferencing bars, the introductions included:

