Biamp New Apprimo Touch 8i Control Panel Strengthens Control Portfolio

Biamp has announced the Apprimo Touch 8i, an 8-inch touch control panel. The new Apprimo touch panel combines the ease of use and flexibility of a touch panel with an integrated controller from Biamp’s concurrently announced line of Impera control systems, providing streamlined installation and exceptional room control. The Apprimo Touch 8i joins Biamp’s newly introduced line of Apprimo touch interfaces, which offer enhanced flexibility in room control and nearly unlimited options in UI design, making it easy to configure, operate, and manage AV equipment in a wide array of spaces, including performance venues, lecture theaters, conference rooms, classrooms, courts, and more.

“With any new product, our goal is always to make it easy to spec, easy to configure, easy to install, and easy to use,” said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of Corporate Development at Biamp. “The Apprimo Touch 8i delivers on this goal by combining the flexibility and attractiveness of a touch panel with the power of an integrated controller that excels at simplifying the complex — eliminating the need for external processors, thereby reducing installation time and complexity. The Apprimo Touch 8i is an extraordinary control solution for both customers and integrators.”

The Apprimo Touch 8i is Biamp’s first touch panel to integrate a touch interface with built-in Impera control technology to deliver a convenient all-in-one solution. Reducing hardware and installation time, the Apprimo Touch 8i features a powerful processor that controls up to 20 IP-based devices. The Apprimo Touch 8i is configured with Biamp’s Project Designer, an easy and intuitive drag-and-drop control system design program that supports all Impera control products and lets users quickly and easily design a complete room control system. Project Designer includes a range of professionally designed user interface templates and an extensive device driver library to help integrators deploy attractive, highly functional control systems that support the most popular AV components. The sleek, modern design of the Touch 8i complements any room and offers single cable installation to easily mount flat on a wall, angled on a wall, or on a table.

The new Apprimo product family encompasses all of Biamp’s touch interfaces, including the previously released TEC-X control pads, and 4-inch, 7-inch, and 10-inch touch panels.