Biamp Introduces Vidi Conferencing Cameras

Biamp has announced the launch of Vidi, a line of professional-grade conferencing cameras for meeting spaces ranging from huddle rooms to small and medium-sized conference rooms. The introduction of the Vidi family of conferencing cameras expands Biamp’s portfolio of high-performance audiovisual solutions for modern meeting rooms.

“The launch of our new Vidi conferencing cameras demonstrates our commitment to offer complete solutions for a wide range of meeting spaces,” said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of Corporate Development at Biamp. “As unified communications become increasingly essential to how organizations conduct business, there is a growing need to extend high-quality video meetings from large and mid-size rooms all the way down to small meeting rooms and huddle spaces. Vidi conferencing cameras offer an outstanding video experience that complements Biamp’s widely adopted and admired audio systems ideal for reliable, effective collaboration in all of these spaces.”

The Vidi conferencing camera family debuts with two camera models, the Vidi 100 and Vidi 250. Designed for small rooms and huddle spaces, the Vidi 100 is a cost effective 4K camera with a 120-degree field of view and a built-in mic array that offers excellent picture and audio quality.

The more sophisticated Vidi 250 is designed for small to medium-sized rooms. It includes a 12MP sensor that supports 4K video with a 120-degree field of view while allowing for electronic pan-tilt-zoom with no image degradation. Advanced features include premium optics that eliminate image distortion and smooth automatic participant framing, zoom, and focus functionality, along with a built-in microphone array. Flexible mounting options let the camera be positioned above, below, or to either side of a display or off any wall. The feature-packed camera is ideal for virtually any conferencing application.