Biamp Launches Impera Line of Control Systems

Biamp has introduced the Impera family of control systems, resulting from the integration of Biamp’s existing control products with the Neets portfolio following the company’s acquisition in July of this year. Featuring simple configuration-based set up and clear, attractive user interfaces for controlling both Biamp and third-party devices, Impera control systems are an ideal complement to all Biamp installations.

[ Biamp Acquires Neets ]

“The Impera family of control solutions is an important and significant expansion of Biamp’s control capabilities that we are thrilled to be presenting to our integrators and end users,” said Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Biamp. “Our goal is to provide customers the freedom to choose their favorite audiovisual components to use alongside their Biamp systems and, with the introduction of Impera control systems, operate them all through a comprehensive, integrated control interface. Impera control systems include a suite of keypads with integrated controllers and standalone controllers that offer the easy to use, high-performance Pro AV control technology that Neets was famous for. Impera controllers can also be used in conjunction with Biamp’s newly introduced Apprimo family of touch interfaces to support the need for more sophisticated touch panel rendered control interfaces.”

The Impera family of control systems is comprised of a mature portfolio of solutions field tested in hundreds of thousands of installations. The Impera family includes independent controllers, a broad line of control pads (keypads with integrated controllers), and controllable relays. Impera control systems are easily configured with Biamp’s Project Designer, an easy and intuitive drag-and-drop program that lets integrators design a room control system and user interface in just minutes and includes built-in support for thousands of the most popular third-party devices.

