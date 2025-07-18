Aviation Training is Elevated with Scalable Display Technologies

Founded in 2017 by pilot and engineer Kyle Clark South Burlington, VT, BETA Technologies is an aerospace manufacturer developing next-generation aircraft, including electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) and electric conventional take-off and landing (eCTOL) aircraft. To ensure maximum system availability and visual accuracy for safe and efficient pilot training, BETA Technologies selected Scalable Display Technologies as its official partner for automatic display alignment on its direct-projection-based simulators.

[Bringing the Magic of Immersive Experiences to Life]

BETA Technologies has developed innovative training simulators to ensure pilots receive the highest level of preparation. A critical component of high-resolution immersive simulators is seamless and reliable visuals. Most simulators with an extended or dual curvature field-of-view use multiple projectors to cover the display area. This increases the overall resolution and immersion of the user by covering their full field of view with eye-limited pixel density. Aligning these images can be time-consuming and require specialized knowledge, limiting the amount of time the simulator can be used. To ensure maximum system availability and visual accuracy, BETA Technologies selected Scalable Display Technologies as its official partner for automatic display alignment on its direct-projection-based simulators.

“After evaluating multiple solutions over the past year, Scalable has been our primary warping tool,” said Vincent Moeykens, simulation lead for BETA Technologies. “We chose Scalable because it provides a highly consistent calibration process, which ensures our simulators maintain accuracy and reliability. The software is the most efficient solution we tested, significantly reducing setup time. Additionally, it integrates seamlessly with our visual tools, including our primary image generator, X-Plane, which has streamlined our workflow immensely. Beyond the technology itself, Scalable’s support has been invaluable in our simulator development.”

A core principle at BETA Technologies is to develop simple, pragmatic and intuitive systems. Scalable’s automated calibration processes have played a crucial role in reducing operational complexity and staffing requirements for BETA Technologies’ simulators.

At BETA Technologies, simulators are essential to the aircraft development process. By creating highly immersive and visually accurate environments, these simulators allow test pilots to assess design changes, cockpit ergonomics and avionics functionality long before the aircraft takes flight. This early-stage evaluation ensures that every modification enhances operational efficiency and pilot experience. For pilots training on BETA Technologies’ all-electric aircraft, high-fidelity simulation provides an invaluable opportunity to develop muscle memory, refine decision-making skills and experience realistic flight conditions in a controlled environment. By prioritizing accuracy and immersion in its simulator technology, BETA Technologies is preparing pilots for the future of aviation and refining the aircraft that will take them there.

“More broadly, our commitment to safe and effective pilot training is central to our mission," Moeykens added. "High-quality training devices are essential for achieving this goal. Our simulators have been integral to the aircraft development process, allowing us to refine cockpit layouts, avionics and control feel before finalizing aircraft designs. Since our aircraft are still undergoing certification and are not yet in the customer's hands, these simulators serve as vital engineering tools, providing our test pilots with realistic environments to evaluate design decisions early in the development cycle.”

Realism in simulation is crucial for bridging the gap between training and real-world application, ensuring pilots develop the skills needed for safe and precise operation. This is especially important for novel aircraft types, where simulation plays a key role in testing and refining performance before real-world deployment. BETA Technologies has embraced this approach, leveraging simulation tools to enhance safety and reliability in their aircraft development. A critical component of its effort is a partnership with Scalable, whose high-quality software enables precise calibration of images, ensuring visual accuracy and immersion. By integrating Scalable’s software, BETA Technologies can create training environments that closely mirror real-world conditions, reinforcing pilot readiness and operational confidence.

“Ultimately, our partnership with Scalable is about delivering reliability, efficiency and high-quality training experiences,” said Moeykens. “Their expertise in image calibration supports our mission to create a safe and advanced training ecosystem for the next generation of electric aviation.”