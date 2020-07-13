Biamp Conference Room Bundles Certified for Microsoft Teams

The What: Biamp has announced that four new conference room audio bundles have been certified for Microsoft Teams, enabling customers to deploy a complete Biamp audio solution as part of their Microsoft Teams Rooms in medium and large meeting spaces. Each bundle includes Parlé Beamtracking microphones for the tabletop or ceiling, along with all the audio equipment needed to build a professional audio-conferencing system in Teams Rooms-equipped spaces with zero cable termination and automatic room deployment and configuration.

The What Else: Four new bundles are available for medium and large Teams Rooms spaces, with a choice of ceiling or table microphones. Each bundle contains a TesiraFORTÉ DSP, TesiraCONNECT, Tesira EX-UBT, and the appropriate quantity of Parlé microphones and Desono C-IC6 loudspeakers for the room size. The bundles also leverage Biamp’s PoE-powered amplifiers with Burst Mode Technology and include all the necessary mounting accessories and category cabling to complete the installation.

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to Conference Rooms

“Biamp’s new bundles certified for Microsoft Teams lets users enjoy the extraordinary audio quality Biamp is known for with full confidence they meet Microsoft’s stringent requirements for Teams Rooms compatibility and performance,” said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development, Biamp. “These complete solutions make getting crystal-clear communications faster and more efficient than ever for enterprises using Teams Rooms—even in large and challenging meeting spaces.”

“Microsoft Teams Rooms for all room sizes need to be easy to set up, and provide the best audio experience possible for people in the room and working remotely,” said Albert Kooiman, director of Microsoft Teams devices partner engineering and certification, Microsoft Corp. “Biamp’s audio bundles, now certified for Microsoft Teams, offer our customers a complete audio ecosystem across a range of spaces.”

The Bottom Line: Biamp’s new bundles certified for Microsoft Teams offer customers the advantages of a complete Biamp solution that extend far beyond superior audio. With each bundle, installers benefit from automated system deployment and configuration made possible by the seamless integration of each Biamp component, as well as minimal cable requirements with zero termination, zero network setup, automated EQ, and more. The complete bundles include an easy room deployment tool, meaning integrators don’t even need to open up the Tesira® software platform if they don’t want to — there has never been a more plug-and-play installation for a complete Biamp conferencing and collaboration solution, resulting in significant time savings for integrators.