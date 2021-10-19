NETGEAR on What to Expect at InfoComm

Aside from the excitement of the first in-person event in a long time, InfoComm 2021 will be “business as usual” for NETGEAR. We launched the second wave of our most popular Pro AV products, the M4250 AV Line series of switches, in March of this year and are still getting the word out about this ground-breaking product line. We have relied on many webinars and videos to show off these products, so InfoComm will be the first time we can show people and they can get their hands on them at a show.

(Image credit: NETGEAR) John Henkel, pro AV product marketing manager of NETGEAR shares what to expect from the company during InfoComm 2021.

NETGEAR is lucky when it comes to supply issues since we have about 30 different switches in our Pro AV lineup. If you have trouble finding a particular switch, we can find an alternative that meets the needs of any project.

Finally, with all the partners we’ve aligned with since the last trade show, it’s going to be fun to see all their gear in our booth and see our Pro AV switches in all our partners’ booths around the show floor.

InfoComm booth - 1709