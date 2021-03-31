Netgear Strengthens Switch Portfolio with 16-Port POE+ Models

The What: Netgear announced the availability of the GS316EP and GS316EPP PoE+ Gigabit Ethernet Plus switches that provide small businesses, retail shops, and home-based businesses with larger Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) budgets and more convenience.

The What Else: Both models are equipped with PoE+ for up to 30 watts of PoE per port. The GS316EP has a total PoE budget of 180 watts, while the GS316EPP supports a maximum PoE budget of 231 watts, making them among the most versatile switches for powering Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 access points, IP cameras, IoT devices, IP speakers, IP phones, IP LED lights, point of sale systems, and other IP devices, according to Netgear.

Netgear says the GS316EP and GS316EPP Plus switches offer new and valuable features and an intuitive user-interface to access and configure the features at attractive price points. Among the features are VLANs (Virtual Local Area Networks) which enable secure separation of different network traffic loads—for example, separating work-from-home traffic from student learn-from-home traffic, camera surveillance network traffic, visitor Wi-Fi traffic, and general home entertainment network traffic.

The Bottom Line: The GS316EP and GS316EPP come with a 5-year limited hardware warranty and 90 days of free phone and chat support.

The GS316EP PoE+ Gigabit Ethernet Plus and GS316EPP High-Power PoE+ Gigabit Ethernet Plus switches are now available in North America, and worldwide availability will be announced later in the year.

The GS316EP-100NAS has an MSRP of $239.99 and the GS316EPP-100NAS has an MSRP of $279.99.