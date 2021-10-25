INFiLED Plans Major InfoComm Presence

LED display company, INFiLED, has announced an expanded presence at InfoComm

in Orlando, Florida on October 27-29th, 2021. Their booth space #801, will include many of the prominent dvLED products their clients use in applications around the globe.

“We’re having an excellent year in the Americas with our new office opening in Los Angeles, and our new US Team exhibiting at InfoComm with many of our quality dvLED products on display. Additionally, we are Gold Sponsors for several elements of the show including the Digital Signage Conference and Pavilion, the Technology Innovation Stage, and the Tech Managers Reception. We’re excited to have an expanded presence and invite you to tour our awesome booth at InfoComm,” says VP of Sales, Grif Palmer.

INFiLED’s booth will have three sizable dvLED videowalls comprising their AR Plus, DB, DF, and WP products, as well as, many other dvLED samples available for demonstration during the show. INFiLED focuses on the rental/staging, corporate, retail, and creative digital signage applications.

