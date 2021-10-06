Get your free copy of SCN's 2021 Integration Guide to Digital Signage.

On Display

The global digital signage industry is poised to continue posting growth over the next five years, despite threats in the near term from COVID-related shutdowns, worldwide computer chip shortages, and competition from adjacent industries. Analysts predict the global digital signage market will reach a valuation of $27.8 billion by 2026, driven by increasing adoption in a range of commercial applications.

Product Showcase

Check out the latest digital signage products from companies including Hall Research, Peerless-AV, Sony Electronics and TD SYNNEX.

At Issue

Experts from industry-leading companies discuss how the digital signage industry has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Download the Integration Guide to Digital Signage

Click here to read stories from the October 2021 issue of SCN.