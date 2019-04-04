Mix is hosting a free webinar—Building a Near-Field Immersive Room—on April 30 at 2 p.m. ET.

Cheryl Ottenritter, owner and lead sound designer/re-recording mixer at Ott House, will host the webinar. Ottenritter recently completed a design/build of two mid-size Dolby Atmos-equipped post-production studios and she will do a step-by-step walkthrough of the process of designing and constructing two powerhouse, near-field immersive studios within an existing space.

The webinar will provide a comprehensive, detailed approach from start to finish—including graphics and checklists for the business and technology decisions involved in building an immersive studio for episodic, theatrical and special-venue audio post-production.

