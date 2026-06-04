InfoComm 2026 Product Watch: Broadcast AV Takes Center Stage

The convergence of Broadcast and Pro AV has been a hot topic for the past few InfoComms, and the line between the two has blurred so much, a new age of Broadcast AV is upon us. As InfoComm 2026 is set to take over the Las Vegas Convention Center from June 13-19, these solutions will be on full display.

[SCN's InfoComm Impulse Preview Series]

To prepare you for Las Vegas, take a peek at what some booths will be showcasing, but bookmark this page and check back, as we will update with more as we hear more.

Diversified Gets World Cup Ready at The Pitch

Diversified's booth in the North Hall (N8063), “The Pitch”, will be a must-see stop on your show floor experience. The space is structured like a full production environment featuring a dedicated World Cup viewing area when the United States faces off against Australia on June 19. There is also a broadcast-ready studio zone with a 216-inch LED wall, ideal for video interviews and a presentation stage with live sessions planned from Diversified and partners like Comcast, the San Francisco Giants, and the Philadelphia Phillies.

ENCO Captioning Systems to Be on Display

(Image credit: ENCO)

ENCO will bring its growing portfolio of live captioning and translation technologies to booth N8024, with an emphasis on new In-Room and Campus Captioning solutions designed for classrooms, corporate presentations, panel discussions, and live staged events. Built around ENCO’s enCaption platform, the systems deliver real-time captions, multilingual translations and transcripts to improve accessibility and audience comprehension in virtually any AV environment.

ENCO's captioning systems are also widely used in Broadcast AV environments. Ken Frommert joined SCN to talk more in the InfoComm 2026 Impulses series. Read it here.

Haivision to Showcase Ultra-Low Latency Innovations, Video Wall, and Secure Video Distribution

(Image credit: Haivision)

Haivision will demonstrate its mission-critical video ecosystem, including its video wall visualization, IPTV, and video networking solutions, enabling organizations to monitor operations, distribute real-time intelligence, and collaborate more effectively across distributed environments. Haivision will also highlight innovations in its ultra-low latency live video contribution portfolio, enabling broadcast and live production teams to transport high-quality live video from virtually any location over any network. Visitors can see it all at booth N6013.

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Making their InfoComm 2026 debut, the Makito ONE video transport platform and Falkon X4 mobile video transmitter expand Haivision’s live video contribution portfolio by offering greater flexibility, scalability, and reliability for broadcast and live production teams.

The Makito ONE single-blade encoding/decoding solution features H.264, HEVC, and JPEG XS support and SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 connectivity, bringing broadcasters the ability to adapt to specific needs in the field, support evolving production capabilities, and maximize efficiency across diverse production environments. The Falkon X4 5G mobile video transmitter is purpose-built for remote production of live sports and 24/7 news, delivering robust, uninterrupted connectivity over bonded cellular networks even in congested network environments.

KOKUSAI DENKI to Showcase 4K and Remote Production Solution

(Image credit: KOKUSAI DENKI )

KOKUSAI DENKI Electric America will showcase a range of professional imaging solutions at booth N8025, emphasizing flexible pathways to 4K production and efficient remote workflows for AV professionals across worship, higher education, live events, government and corporate production environments.

Leading the company’s InfoComm presence is the new Z-HD6500-S1 UHD/HD production camera system, a professional multi-format solution that offers customers an affordable path to native 4K production. Designed to balance premium image quality with practical budget considerations, the Z-HD6500-S1 is ideal for organizations seeking long-term investment protection while expanding their production capabilities over time.

The Z-HD6500-S1 builds upon the proven foundation of KOKUSAI DENKI’s Z-HD6500 HD camera platform while incorporating native 4K imaging technology derived from the company’s flagship SK-UHD7000 system. The camera integrates 2/3-inch UHD-native sensors with RGB 3-chip technology and 8.3 million effective pixels per sensor to deliver vibrant imagery, strong sensitivity and exceptionally low noise performance across dynamic production conditions.

Magewell Brings Broadcast AV and More to InfoComm

"We expect “Broadcast AV” will continue be a key buzzword this year," Amy Zhou, director of sale, Magewell told SCN in the InfoComm 2026 Impulses. "It’s not just a technology trend; it is how content creation is evolving today. The capabilities of Pro AV solutions have advanced enough to provide budget-friendly options for broadcasters diversifying media channels, while corporations, educational institutions, and government agencies endeavor to produce their internal events at broadcast-level quality at reasonable costs."

Magewell will also unveil its recently introduced Director Plus portable 4K production and presentation system at booth N7736. As the third offering in the Director line of products, Director Plus builds on existing models' rich features with expanded HDMI I/O and IP inputs; 4K/60FPS recording and streaming; and enhanced network connectivity including an integrated 5G modem and 2.5Gbps Ethernet.

Designed for portability but ideal for a wide range of environments and applications, Director Plus is a broadcast-grade, all-in-one 4K production and presentation system for end-to-end live video workflows. Users can flexibly ingest live AV feeds and media assets from a wide range of devices, networks, and third-party software platforms. With the ability to switch and composite a high number of sources plus powerful production features including telestration and instant replay, creators can produce visually engaging content for sports, worship, medical applications, enterprise communications, education, podcasts, and more.

PTZOptics to Showcase Intelligent Video Ecosystem

(Image credit: PTZOptics)

PTZOptics will showcase a new generation of intelligent video workflows at booth N8227. There, visitors will see how PTZOptics cameras, software, AI-assisted tracking, camera control, and partner integrations work together to help modern AV teams capture better content with less complexity, and drive actions through video.

Booth highlights include a preview of the expansion in the Horizon camera control platform. Building on the latest launch of the Horizon web interface for 4K cameras, PTZOptics is previewing Horizon Hub, the desktop app launcher which brings Horizon software features like voice tracking and desktop camera controls to all PTZOptics cameras. Desktop applications will include camera control, voice tracking and an all-new Device Manager. Device Manager is designed to simplify camera discovery, setup, monitoring and management across PTZOptics’ deployments, helping AV teams more easily scale from single-room installations to larger camera environments.

PTZOptics will also show a connected ecosystem with intelligent, real-time capabilities enhancing production workflows across education, healthcare, public sector, conferencing, and live events. The showcase reflects PTZOptics’ continued evolution from a camera manufacturer into an intelligent AV workflow company, building the software, camera control, tracking and deployment tools needed for modern video environments.

Telycam to Showcase Expanded PTZ Camera Lineup

(Image credit: Telycam)

Telycam will showcase its latest lineup in its broadcast-class Explore series: the Explore 100, Explore 300, and Explore 500. These new models deliver enhanced image quality, precise focus, and smooth mechanical movement across a wide range of production scenarios. The cameras were designed for a wide array of use cases from sports broadcasts, corporate events, educational applications, to live production environments. Telycam will showcase the new cameras in booth N7957.

Want to know more? Ivy Li joined SCN for an exclusive pre-InfoComm show preview talking trends and what to expect at the Telycam booth. Read all about it here.

Telestream: Where Broadcast Workflows Meet Modern AV

(Image credit: Telestream)

Telestream will showcase its latest innovations for modern AV production environments at booth N7952. Modern AV deployments increasingly require the convergence of live production, IP networking, media processing, streaming, monitoring, and long-term content management. Telestream helps system integrators, consultants, and AV designers simplify deployment complexity with professional-grade technologies that support scalable, reliable, and future-ready media infrastructures across enterprise, venue, education, entertainment, and worship environments.

Telestream technology demonstrations will showcase Wirecast live production and streaming workflows for venues, enterprise studios, classrooms, houses of worship, and live events; how Live Capture ingests high-density live, file, and camera card sources for multi-camera production environments; PRISM waveform monitors and SPG 9000 timing and synchronization technologies for modern IP and UHD media infrastructures; Vantage automated media processing and content preparation workflows for streaming, digital signage, and multi-platform delivery; Vantage AI-powered media analysis, captioning, metadata generation, and searchable archive workflows; DIVA integrated media management and archive modernization solutions designed to simplify content discovery and long-term media retention; and flexible on-premises, cloud, and hybrid deployment models across the Telestream media workflow ecosystem.

Additionally, Telestream technologies will power the AVIXA TV Studio Booth N6845, demonstrating real-world professional AV workflows live on the show floor. Telestream solutions will support timing and synchronization, signal monitoring, live capture, and remote review workflows throughout the event’s live production environment.