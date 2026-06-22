Sony, Planar, TCL, and More Enhance the Digital Signage and Display Game at InfoComm
Miss the show? Didn't get to see every booth? Our video tours have you covered.
Bigger. Brighter. More mesmerizing. Display technology and the digital-signage and media player solutions that drive it captivate everyone on the InfoComm show floor. If you missed a booth or were following the show from afar, AV Network went behind the scenes with a few booth tours to keep you right in the action.
[InfoComm 2026, By the Numbers]
Check out what AV Stumpfl, Planar, Sony, and TCL brought to the show floor, plus a bonus video from he Broadcast AV realm from JB&A.
AV Stumpfl
Planar
Sony
TCL
One for the Road: JB&A
Stop wrestling with complex broadcast setups—Vizrt makes professional AV production simple, scalable, and built for any environment. Take a look at what was going on at the JB&A booth for Broadcast AV at InfoComm.
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The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.