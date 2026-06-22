Sony, Planar, TCL, and More Enhance the Digital Signage and Display Game at InfoComm

Bigger. Brighter. More mesmerizing. Display technology and the digital-signage and media player solutions that drive it captivate everyone on the InfoComm show floor. If you missed a booth or were following the show from afar, AV Network went behind the scenes with a few booth tours to keep you right in the action.

[InfoComm 2026, By the Numbers]

Check out what AV Stumpfl, Planar, Sony, and TCL brought to the show floor, plus a bonus video from he Broadcast AV realm from JB&A.

AV Stumpfl

Planar

Sony

TCL

One for the Road: JB&A

Stop wrestling with complex broadcast setups—Vizrt makes professional AV production simple, scalable, and built for any environment. Take a look at what was going on at the JB&A booth for Broadcast AV at InfoComm.