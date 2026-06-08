InfoComm 2026 Impulses: How Magewell Bridges Traditional AV and Modern IP Infrastructures

One more week to go. InfoComm 2026 returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center from June 13-19. To get you ready for the show, we continue our annual preview of InfoComm, taking you behind the scenes, and allowing several exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and provide an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

[Products, Sessions, Insights: InfoComm 2026 on AV Network]

Today, Amy Zhou, director of sale, Magewell (booth , talks Broadcast AV and how the company's solution bridge the convergence of Pro AV into production.

(Image credit: Magewell)

SCN: What is your company’s story at InfoComm this year?

Amy Zhou: Magewell will reinforce our core emphasis on innovative solutions that help customers bridge traditional AV and modern IP infrastructures. We will announce new products at the show that bring any source types—whether AV signals or IP streams—to any destinations, whether they are software, screens or AV systems. We will also continue our innovation in content creation technology by introducing a new addition to our Director product portfolio, featuring flexible input and output options, 4K video processing and enhanced network connectivity.

SCN: Why is InfoComm such an important show for you and your company?

AZ: We have exhibited at InfoComm for over a decade—and we plan to continue participating for another decade and beyond—because InfoComm itself continues to evolve. It is not just a Pro AV oriented show where manufacturers, systems integrators, and end users across multiple vertical markets come together to address challenges and drive innovations; we now see more attendees from the broadcast industry at InfoComm as well. Magewell’s solutions span both broadcast technologies and Pro AV, and we love seeing InfoComm bringing the two worlds together in one place.

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SCN: What do you expect the buzz to be on the InfoComm 2026 show floor?

AZ: We expect “Broadcast AV” will continue be a key buzzword this year. It’s not just a technology trend; it is how content creation is evolving today. The capabilities of Pro AV solutions have advanced enough to provide budget-friendly options for broadcasters diversifying media channels, while corporations, educational institutions, and government agencies endeavor to produce their internal events at broadcast-level quality at reasonable costs.

SCN: What makes your Pro Convert IP decoders unique in the industry?

AZ: We are very proud of our Pro Convert IP decoders because they make our customers very happy by solving their challenges in bridging IP-based media with traditional AV signals and devices. Our Pro Convert IP decoders are highly acclaimed for their rich feature sets, reliability, low-latency performance and versatility in Pro AV, broadcast and IT use cases. Our continued engineering efforts to strengthen integrations with third-party hardware and software partners add more advantages by empowering a broad ecosystem for seamless production and distribution workflows.